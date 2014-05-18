版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 5月 19日 星期一

The top films at the North American box office

LOS ANGELES/NEW YORK, May 18 - Following are the top 10
movies at North American box offices for the three days starting
May 16, led by "Godzilla," according to studio estimates
compiled by Reuters.   
    
    
1  (*)  Godzilla...............................$  93.2 million
2  (1)  Neighbors..............................$  26.0 million
3  (2)  The Amazing Spider-Man 2...............$  16.8 million
4  (*)  Million Dollar Arm.....................$  10.5 million
5  (3)  The Other Woman........................$   6.3 million
6  (4)  Heaven Is for Real.....................$   4.4 million
7  (6)  Rio 2..................................$   3.8 million
8  (5)  Captain America........................$   3.8 million
9  (8)  Legends of Oz..........................$   2.0 million
10 (7)  Mom's Night Out........................$   1.9 million


Last week's rank in parentheses. (*) = new release


CUMULATIVE TOTALS:
Captain America...............................$ 250.6  million
The Amazing Spider-Man 2......................$ 172.2  million
Rio 2.........................................$ 118.1  million
Godzilla......................................$  93.2  million
Neighbors.....................................$  91.5  million
Heaven Is for Real............................$  82.2  million
The Other Woman...............................$  71.7  million
Million Dollar Arm............................$  10.5  million
Mom's Night Out...............................$   7.3  million
Legends of Oz.................................$   6.6  million

"Godzilla" was distributed by Warner Bros., a unit of Time
Warner Inc.
"Neighbors" was released by Universal Pictures, a unit of
Comcast Corp. 
"The Amazing Spider-Man 2," "Mom's Night Out" and "Heaven Is for
Real" were distributed Sony Corp. 
Fox, a unit of Twenty-First Century Fox, released "The
Other Woman" and "Rio 2". 
Clarius Entertainment distributed "Legends of Oz: Dorothy's
Return." 
"Million Dollar Arm" and "Captain America: The Winter Soldier"
were distributed by Walt Disney Co. 
    
    
 


 (Reporting by Lisa Richwine and Chris Michaud)
