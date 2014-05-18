The top films at the North American box office

LOS ANGELES/NEW YORK, May 18 - Following are the top 10 movies at North American box offices for the three days starting May 16, led by "Godzilla," according to studio estimates compiled by Reuters. 1 (*) Godzilla...............................$ 93.2 million 2 (1) Neighbors..............................$ 26.0 million 3 (2) The Amazing Spider-Man 2...............$ 16.8 million 4 (*) Million Dollar Arm.....................$ 10.5 million 5 (3) The Other Woman........................$ 6.3 million 6 (4) Heaven Is for Real.....................$ 4.4 million 7 (6) Rio 2..................................$ 3.8 million 8 (5) Captain America........................$ 3.8 million 9 (8) Legends of Oz..........................$ 2.0 million 10 (7) Mom's Night Out........................$ 1.9 million Last week's rank in parentheses. (*) = new release CUMULATIVE TOTALS: Captain America...............................$ 250.6 million The Amazing Spider-Man 2......................$ 172.2 million Rio 2.........................................$ 118.1 million Godzilla......................................$ 93.2 million Neighbors.....................................$ 91.5 million Heaven Is for Real............................$ 82.2 million The Other Woman...............................$ 71.7 million Million Dollar Arm............................$ 10.5 million Mom's Night Out...............................$ 7.3 million Legends of Oz.................................$ 6.6 million "Godzilla" was distributed by Warner Bros., a unit of Time Warner Inc. "Neighbors" was released by Universal Pictures, a unit of Comcast Corp. "The Amazing Spider-Man 2," "Mom's Night Out" and "Heaven Is for Real" were distributed Sony Corp. Fox, a unit of Twenty-First Century Fox, released "The Other Woman" and "Rio 2". Clarius Entertainment distributed "Legends of Oz: Dorothy's Return." "Million Dollar Arm" and "Captain America: The Winter Soldier" were distributed by Walt Disney Co. (Reporting by Lisa Richwine and Chris Michaud)