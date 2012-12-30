版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 12月 31日 星期一 02:01 BJT

The top films in the North American box office

Dec 30 Following are the top 10 movies at North
American box offices for the weekend starting Dec. 28, led by
"The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey," according to studio
estimates compiled by Reuters.
    
1  (1) The Hobbit: An Unexpected Jounrey...........$32.9 million
2  (*) Django Unchained............................$30.7 million
3  (*) Les Miserables..............................$28.0 million
4  (*) Parental Guidance...........................$14.8 million
5  (2) Jack Reacher................................$14.0 million
6  (3) This is 40..................................$13.2 million
7  (5) Lincoln.....................................$ 7.5 million
8  (6) The Guilt Trip..............................$ 6.7 million
9  (7) Monsters Inc................................$ 6.4 million
10 (4) Rise of the Guardians.......................$ 4.9 million
 
   NOTES: (*) = released on Dec. 25   
    
CUMULATIVE TOTALS: 
    
The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey...............$222.7 million
Lincoln.........................................$132.0 million
Rise of the Guardians...........................$ 90.2 million 
Les Miserables..................................$ 67.5 million
Django Unchained................................$ 64.0 million
Jack Reacher....................................$ 44.7 million
This is 40......................................$ 37.1 million
Parental Guidance...............................$ 29.6 million
The Guilt Trip..................................$ 21.1 million
Monsters, Inc...................................$ 18.5 million  
          
    
   "The Hobbit" was released by Warner Bros, a unit of Time
Warner Inc. 
   "Lincoln" was produced by Dreamworks and released by Walt
Disney Co.  
    "Django Unchained" was distributed by Weinstein Co.
    Paramount Pictures, a unit of Viacom Inc, released
"Jack Reacher," "The Guilt Trip" and the Dreamworks Animation
 production "Rise of the Guardians."
    "Parental Guidance" was distributed by 20th Century Fox, a
unit of News Corp.
    "This is 40" and "Les Miserables" was distributed by
Universal Pictures, a unit of Comcast Corp.

