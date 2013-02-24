The top films at the North American box office

LOS ANGELES, Feb 24 - Following are the top 10 movies at North American box offices for the weekend starting Feb. 22, with "Identity Thief" at No. 1, according to studio estimates compiled by Reuters. 1 (2) Identity Thief............................$14.0 million 2 (*) Snitch....................................$13.0 million 3 (4) Escape From Planet Earth..................$11.0 million 4 (3) Safe Haven................................$10.6 million 5 (1) A Good Day to Die Hard....................$10.0 million 6 (*) Dark Skies................................$ 8.9 million 7 (8) Silver Linings Playbook...................$ 6.1 million 8 (5) Warm Bodies...............................$ 4.8 million 9 (7) Side Effects..............................$ 3.5 million 10 (6) Beautiful Creatures.......................$ 3.4 million NOTES: (*) = new release CUMULATIVE TOTALS: Silver Linings Playbook.........................$ 107.5 million Identity Thief..................................$ 93.7 million Warm Bodies.....................................$ 58.2 million A Good Day to Die Hard..........................$ 51.8 million Safe Haven......................................$ 48.1 million Escape From Planet Earth........................$ 35.1 million Side Effects....................................$ 25.3 million Beautiful Creatures.............................$ 16.4 million Snitch..........................................$ 13.0 million Dark Skies......................................$ 8.9 million Beautiful Creatures.............................$ 10.0 million "A Good Day to Die Hard" was distributed by 20th Century Fox, a unit of News Corp. "Snitch" and "Warm Bodies" were distributed by Lions Gate Entertainment. "Beautiful Creatures" was released by Warner Bros, a unit of Time Warner Inc. "Dark Skies," "Escape from Planet Earth" and "Silver Linings Playbook" were distributed by Weinstein Co. "Safe Haven" was released by Relativity Media. "Identity Thief" was distributed by Universal Pictures, a unit of Comcast Corp . "Side Effects" was released by Open Roads Films, a joint venture of AMC Entertainment and Regal Entertainment Group .