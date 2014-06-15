The top films at the North American box office

LOS ANGELES/NEW YORK, June 15 - Following are the top 10
movies at North American box offices for the three days starting
June 13, led by "22 Jump Street," according to studio estimates
compiled by Reuters.
1 (*) 22 Jump Street.........................$ 60.0 million
2 (*) How to Train Your Dragon 2.............$ 50.0 million
3 (2) Maleficent.............................$ 19.0 million
4 (3) Edge of Tomorrow.......................$ 16.2 million
5 (1) The Fault in Our Stars.................$ 15.7 million
6 (4) X Men: Days of Future Past.............$ 9.5 million
7 (6) Godzilla...............................$ 3.2 million
8 (5) A Million Ways to Die in the West......$ 3.1 million
9 (7) Neighbors..............................$ 2.5 million
10 (9) Chef...................................$ 2.3 million
Last week's rank in parentheses. (*) = new release
CUMULATIVE TOTALS:
X-Men: Days of Future Past....................$ 205.9 million
Godzilla......................................$ 191.3 million
Maleficent....................................$ 163.5 million
Neighbors.....................................$ 143.1 million
The Fault in Our Stars........................$ 81.7 million
22 Jump Street................................$ 60.0 million
Edge of Tomorrow..............................$ 56.6 million
How to Train Your Dragon 2....................$ 50.0 million
A Million Ways to Die in the West.............$ 36.9 million
Chef..........................................$ 14.1 million
"22 Jump Street" was distributed Sony Corp.
"How to Train Your Dragon 2," "The Fault in Our Stars" and
"X-Men: Days of Future Past" were released by 20th Century Fox,
a unit of 21st Century Fox.
"Maleficent" was distributed by Walt Disney Co.
"Edge of Tomorrow" and "Godzilla" were distributed by Warner
Bros, a unit of Time Warner Inc.
"Neighbors" and "A Million Ways to Die in the West" were
released by Universal Pictures, a unit of Comcast Corp
.
"Chef" was distributed by Open Road Films.
(Reporting by Lisa Richwine and Chris Michaud)