版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 6月 16日 星期一 00:51 BJT

The top films at the North American box office

LOS ANGELES/NEW YORK, June 15 - Following are the top 10
movies at North American box offices for the three days starting
June 13, led by "22 Jump Street,"  according to studio estimates
compiled by Reuters.   
   
    
1  (*)  22 Jump Street.........................$  60.0 million
2  (*)  How to Train Your Dragon 2.............$  50.0 million  
     
3  (2)  Maleficent.............................$  19.0 million
4  (3)  Edge of Tomorrow.......................$  16.2 million
5  (1)  The Fault in Our Stars.................$  15.7 million
6  (4)  X Men: Days of Future Past.............$   9.5 million
7  (6)  Godzilla...............................$   3.2 million
8  (5)  A Million Ways to Die in the West......$   3.1 million
9  (7)  Neighbors..............................$   2.5 million
10 (9)  Chef...................................$   2.3 million

Last week's rank in parentheses. (*) = new release

CUMULATIVE TOTALS:
X-Men: Days of Future Past....................$ 205.9  million
Godzilla......................................$ 191.3  million
Maleficent....................................$ 163.5  million
Neighbors.....................................$ 143.1  million
The Fault in Our Stars........................$  81.7  million
22 Jump Street................................$  60.0  million
Edge of Tomorrow..............................$  56.6  million
How to Train Your Dragon 2....................$  50.0  million
A Million Ways to Die in the West.............$  36.9  million
Chef..........................................$  14.1  million

"22 Jump Street" was distributed Sony Corp.
"How to Train Your Dragon 2," "The Fault in Our Stars" and
"X-Men: Days of Future Past" were released by 20th Century Fox,
a unit of 21st Century Fox.
"Maleficent" was distributed by Walt Disney Co.
"Edge of Tomorrow" and "Godzilla" were distributed by Warner
Bros, a unit of Time Warner Inc.
"Neighbors" and "A Million Ways to Die in the West" were
released by Universal Pictures, a unit of Comcast Corp
.
"Chef" was distributed by Open Road Films.    
 

 (Reporting by Lisa Richwine and Chris Michaud)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐