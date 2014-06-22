The top films at the North American box office

LOS ANGELES/NEW YORK, June 22 Following are the top 10 movies at North American box offices for the three days starting June 20, led by "Think Like A Man Too", according to studio estimates compiled by Reuters. 1 (*) Think Like A Man Too...................$ 30.0 million 2 (1) 22 Jump Street.........................$ 29.0 million 3 (2) How to Train Your Dragon 2.............$ 25.3 million 4 (*) Jersey Boys............................$ 13.5 million 5 (3) Maleficent.............................$ 13.0 million 6 (4) Edge of Tomorrow.......................$ 10.3 million 7 (5) The Fault in Our Stars.................$ 8.6 million 8 (6) X Men: Days of Future Past.............$ 6.2 million 9 (10) Chef...................................$ 1.8 million 10 (7) Godzilla...............................$ 1.8 million Last week's rank in parentheses. (*) = new release CUMULATIVE TOTALS: X-Men: Days of Future Past....................$ 216.8 million Godzilla......................................$ 194.9 million Maleficent....................................$ 186.0 million 22 Jump Street................................$ 111.5 million The Fault in Our Stars........................$ 98.7 million How to Train Your Dragon 2....................$ 95.2 million Edge of Tomorrow..............................$ 74.5 million Think Like a Man Too..........................$ 30.0 million Chef..........................................$ 16.9 million Jersey Boys...................................$ 13.5 million "22 Jump Street" and "Think Like A Man Too" were distributed by Sony Corp. "How to Train Your Dragon 2," "The Fault in Our Stars" and "X-Men: Days of Future Past" were released by 20th Century Fox, a unit of 21st Century Fox. "Maleficent" was distributed by Walt Disney Co. "Jersey Boys," "Edge of Tomorrow" and "Godzilla" were distributed by Warner Bros, a unit of Time Warner Inc >. "Chef" was distributed by Open Road Films. (Reporting By Lisa Richwine and Chris Michaud)