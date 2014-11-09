The top films at the North American box office

LOS ANGELES/NEW YORK Nov 9 Following are the
top 10 movies at North American box offices for the three days
starting Nov. 7, led by "Big Hero 6," according to studio
estimates compiled by Reuters.
1 (*) Big Hero 6.............................$ 56.2 million
2 (*) Interstellar...........................$ 50.0 million
3 (4) Gone Girl..............................$ 6.1 million
4 (1) Ouija..................................$ 6.0 million
5 (7) St. Vincent............................$ 5.7 million
6 (2) Nightcrawler...........................$ 5.5 million
7 (3) Fury...................................$ 5.5 million
8 (6) John Wick..............................$ 4.1 million
9 (8) Alexander............................. $ 3.5 million
10 (5) The Book of Life.......................$ 2.8 million
Last week's rank in parentheses. (*) = new release
CUMULATIVE TOTALS
Gone Girl.....................................$ 145.4 million
Fury..........................................$ 69.3 million
Alexander.....................................$ 59.2 million
Big Hero 6....................................$ 56.2 million
Interstellar..................................$ 52.2 million
The Book of Life..............................$ 45.2 million
Ouija.........................................$ 43.5 million
John Wick.....................................$ 34.7 million
St. Vincent...................................$ 27.4 million
Nightcrawler..................................$ 19.8 million
"Big Hero 6" and "Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good
Very Bad Day" were released by Walt Disney Co.
"Interstellar" was distributed by Paramount Pictures, a unit of
Viacom Inc.
"Nightcrawler" was released by Open Road Films, a joint venture
between Regal Entertainment Group and AMC Entertainment
Holdings Inc.
"Ouija" was released worldwide by Universal Pictures, a unit of
Comcast Corp.
"John Wick" was distributed by Lions Gate Entertainment Corp
.
"The Book of Life" and "Gone Girl" were released by 20th Century
Fox, a unit of Twenty-First Century Fox.
"Fury" was distributed by Sony Corp's movie studio.
"St. Vincent" was released by the privately held Weinstein
Company.
(Reporting By Lisa Richwine and Chris Michaud)