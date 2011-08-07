The top films at the North American box office

LOS ANGELES, Aug 7 (Reuters Life!) - Following are the top
10 movies at the North American box office for the weekend
beginning on Aug. 5, with "Rise of the Planet of the Apes"
taking the top spot, according to studio estimates compiled on
Sunday by Reuters.
1 (*) Rise of the Planet of the Apes ......$ 54.0 million
2 (2) The Smurfs ...........$ 21.0 million
3 (1) Cowboys & Aliens .....$ 15.7 million
4 (*) The Change-Up ........$ 13.5 million
5 (3) Captain America: The First Avenger...$ 13.0 million
6 (4) Harry Potter: Deathly Hallows Pt. 2..$ 12.2 million
7 (5) Crazy, Stupid, Love ..$ 12.1 million
8 (6) Friends with Benefits ...............$ 4.7 million
9 (7) Horrible Bosses ......$ 4.6 million
10 (8) Transformers: Dark of the Moon.......$ 3.0 million
NOTES: Last weekend's rankings in parenthesis; (*) = new
release.
CUMULATIVE TOTALS:
Transformers: Dark of the Moon ........... $ 344.2 million
Harry Potter: Deathly Hallows Pt. 2....... $ 342.8 million
Captain America: The First Avenger ....... $ 143.2 million
Horrible Bosses ........... $ 105.2 million
The Smurfs ................ $ 76.2 million
Cowboys & Aliens .......... $ 67.4 million
Rise of the Planet of the Apes ........... $ 54.0 million
Friends with Benefits ..... $ 48.5 million
Crazy, Stupid, Love ....... $ 42.2 million
The Change-Up ..............$ 13.5 million
"Rise of the Planet of the Apes" was released by 20th
Century Fox, a unit of News Corp (NWSA.O). "The Change-Up" and
"Cowboys & Aliens" were distributed by Universal Pictures, a
division of Comcast Corp (CMCSA.O).
"The Smurfs" and "Friends with Benefits" were distributed
by various units of Sony Corp (6758.T) (SNE.N). Time Warner Inc
(TWX.N) unit Warner Bros. released "Crazy, Stupid, Love,"
"Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows -- Part 2" and "Horrible
Bosses."
"Captain America: The First Avenger" and "Transformers:
Dark of the Moon" were distributed by Paramount Pictures, a
unit of Viacom Inc VIAb.N.
(Reporting by Lisa Richwine; editing by Mohammad Zargham)