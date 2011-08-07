The top films at the North American box office

LOS ANGELES, Aug 7 (Reuters Life!) - Following are the top 10 movies at the North American box office for the weekend beginning on Aug. 5, with "Rise of the Planet of the Apes" taking the top spot, according to studio estimates compiled on Sunday by Reuters.

1 (*) Rise of the Planet of the Apes ......$ 54.0 million

2 (2) The Smurfs ...........$ 21.0 million

3 (1) Cowboys & Aliens .....$ 15.7 million

4 (*) The Change-Up ........$ 13.5 million

5 (3) Captain America: The First Avenger...$ 13.0 million

6 (4) Harry Potter: Deathly Hallows Pt. 2..$ 12.2 million

7 (5) Crazy, Stupid, Love ..$ 12.1 million

8 (6) Friends with Benefits ...............$ 4.7 million

9 (7) Horrible Bosses ......$ 4.6 million

10 (8) Transformers: Dark of the Moon.......$ 3.0 million

NOTES: Last weekend's rankings in parenthesis; (*) = new release.

CUMULATIVE TOTALS:

Transformers: Dark of the Moon ........... $ 344.2 million

Harry Potter: Deathly Hallows Pt. 2....... $ 342.8 million

Captain America: The First Avenger ....... $ 143.2 million

Horrible Bosses ........... $ 105.2 million

The Smurfs ................ $ 76.2 million

Cowboys & Aliens .......... $ 67.4 million

Rise of the Planet of the Apes ........... $ 54.0 million

Friends with Benefits ..... $ 48.5 million

Crazy, Stupid, Love ....... $ 42.2 million

The Change-Up ..............$ 13.5 million

"Rise of the Planet of the Apes" was released by 20th Century Fox, a unit of News Corp ( NWSA.O ). "The Change-Up" and "Cowboys & Aliens" were distributed by Universal Pictures, a division of Comcast Corp ( CMCSA.O ).

"The Smurfs" and "Friends with Benefits" were distributed by various units of Sony Corp ( 6758.T ) ( SNE.N ). Time Warner Inc ( TWX.N ) unit Warner Bros. released "Crazy, Stupid, Love," "Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows -- Part 2" and "Horrible Bosses."

"Captain America: The First Avenger" and "Transformers: Dark of the Moon" were distributed by Paramount Pictures, a unit of Viacom Inc VIAb.N. (Reporting by Lisa Richwine; editing by Mohammad Zargham)