The top films at the North American box office

 LOS ANGELES, Aug 7 (Reuters Life!) - Following are the top
10 movies at the North American box office for the weekend
beginning on Aug. 5, with "Rise of the Planet of the Apes"
taking the top spot, according to studio estimates compiled on
Sunday by Reuters.
 1 (*) Rise of the Planet of the Apes ......$  54.0 million
 2 (2) The Smurfs ...........$  21.0 million
 3 (1) Cowboys & Aliens .....$  15.7 million
 4 (*) The Change-Up ........$  13.5 million
 5 (3) Captain America: The First Avenger...$  13.0 million
 6 (4) Harry Potter: Deathly Hallows Pt. 2..$  12.2 million
 7 (5) Crazy, Stupid, Love ..$  12.1 million
 8 (6) Friends with Benefits ...............$   4.7 million
 9 (7) Horrible Bosses ......$   4.6 million
10 (8) Transformers: Dark of the Moon.......$   3.0 million
 NOTES: Last weekend's rankings in parenthesis; (*) = new
release.
 CUMULATIVE TOTALS:
 Transformers: Dark of the Moon ........... $ 344.2 million
 Harry Potter: Deathly Hallows Pt. 2....... $ 342.8 million
 Captain America: The First Avenger ....... $ 143.2 million
 Horrible Bosses ........... $ 105.2 million
 The Smurfs ................ $  76.2 million
 Cowboys & Aliens .......... $  67.4 million
 Rise of the Planet of the Apes ........... $  54.0 million
 Friends with Benefits ..... $  48.5 million
 Crazy, Stupid, Love ....... $  42.2 million
 The Change-Up ..............$  13.5 million
 "Rise of the Planet of the Apes" was released by 20th
Century Fox, a unit of News Corp (NWSA.O). "The Change-Up" and
"Cowboys & Aliens" were distributed by Universal Pictures, a
division of Comcast Corp (CMCSA.O).
 "The Smurfs" and "Friends with Benefits" were distributed
by various units of Sony Corp (6758.T) (SNE.N). Time Warner Inc
 (TWX.N) unit Warner Bros. released "Crazy, Stupid, Love,"
"Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows -- Part 2" and "Horrible
Bosses."
 "Captain America: The First Avenger" and "Transformers:
Dark of the Moon" were distributed by Paramount Pictures, a
unit of Viacom Inc VIAb.N.
 (Reporting by Lisa Richwine; editing by Mohammad Zargham)

