The top films at the North American box office

LOS ANGELES, Aug 14 Following are the top 10
movies at the North American box office for the weekend
beginning on Aug. 12, with "Rise of the Planet of the Apes"
landing in the No. 1 spot, according to studio estimates
compiled on Sunday by Reuters.
1 (1) Rise of the Planet of the Apes ......$ 27.5 million
2 (*) The Help .............$ 25.5 million
3 (*) Final Destination 5 ..$ 18.4 million
4 (2) The Smurfs ...........$ 13.5 million
5 (*) 30 Minutes or Less ...$ 13.0 million
6 (3) Cowboys & Aliens .....$ 7.6 million
7 (5) Captain America: The First Avenger...$ 7.1 million
8 (7) Crazy, Stupid, Love ..$ 6.9 million
9 (6) Harry Potter: Deathly Hallows Pt. 2 $ 6.9 million
10 (4) The Change-Up ........$ 6.2 million
NOTES: Last weekend's rankings in parenthesis; (*) = new
release.
CUMULATIVE TOTALS:
Harry Potter: Deathly Hallows Pt. 2....... $ 357.0 million
Captain America: The First Avenger ....... $ 156.9 million
Rise of the Planet of the Apes ........... $ 104.9 million
The Smurfs ................ $ 101.5 million
Cowboys & Aliens .......... $ 81.5 million
Crazy, Stupid, Love ....... $ 55.4 million
The Help ....$ 35.4 million
The Change-Up ..............$ 25.8 million
Final Destination 5 ........$ 18.4 million
30 Minutes or Less .........$ 13.0 million
"Rise of the Planet of the Apes" was released by 20th
Century Fox, a unit of News Corp (NWSA.O). "The Help," produced
by DreamWorks, was distributed by Walt Disney Co (DIS.N).
Universal Pictures, a division of Comcast Corp (CMCSA.O),
released "The Change-Up" and "Cowboys & Aliens."
"30 Minutes or Less" and "The Smurfs" were distributed by
units of Sony Corp (6758.T) (SNE.N). Time Warner Inc (TWX.N)
unit Warner Bros. released "Final Destination 5," "Crazy,
Stupid, Love," and "Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows --
Part 2."
"Captain America: The First Avenger" was distributed by
Paramount Pictures, a unit of Viacom Inc VIAb.N.
(Reporting by Lisa Richwine; editing by Eric Beech)