The top films at the North American box office

 LOS ANGELES, Aug 21 Following are the top 10
movies at the North American box office for the weekend
beginning on Aug. 19, with Southern society drama "The Help" in
the No. 1 spot, according to studio estimates compiled on
Sunday by Reuters.
 1 (2) The Help .............$ 20.5 million
 2 (1) Rise of the Planet of the Apes ......$ 16.3 million
 3 (*) Spy Kids: All the Time in the World .$ 12.0 million
 4 (*) Conan the Barbarian ..$ 10.0 million
 5 (*) Fright Night .........$  8.3 million
 6 (4) The Smurfs ...........$  8.0 million
 7 (3) Final Destination 5 ..$  7.7 million
 8 (5) 30 Minutes or Less ...$  6.3 million
 9 (*) One Day ..............$  5.1 million
10 (8) Crazy, Stupid, Love ..$  5.0 million
 NOTES: Last weekend's rankings in parenthesis; (*) = new
release.
 CUMULATIVE TOTALS:
 Rise of the Planet of the Apes ............$ 133.8 million
 The Smurfs ..$ 117.7 million
 The Help ....$  71.8 million
 Crazy, Stupid, Love ....... $  64.4 million
 Final Destination 5 ........$  32.3 million
 30 Minutes or Less .........$  25.8 million
 Spy Kids: All the Time in the World .......$  12.0 million
 Conan the Barbarian ........$  10.0 million
 Fright Night ...............$   8.3 million
 One Day .....$   5.1 million
 "Rise of the Planet of the Apes" was released by 20th
Century Fox, a unit of News Corp (NWSA.O). "The Help" and
"Fright Night" were produced by DreamWorks and distributed by
Walt Disney Co (DIS.N).
 Dimension Films, a unit of the closely held Weinstein Co,
released "Spy Kids: All the Time in the World." "Conan the
Barbarian" was released by Lions Gate Entertainment Corp
LGF.N.
 "30 Minutes or Less" and "The Smurfs" were distributed by
units of Sony Corp (6758.T) (SNE.N). Time Warner Inc  (TWX.N)
unit Warner Bros. released "Final Destination 5" and "Crazy,
Stupid, Love."
 Focus Features, a unit of Comcast Corp (CMCSA.O), released
"One Day."
 (Reporting by Lisa Richwine; editing by Eric Beech)

