The top films at the North American box office

BRIEF-B2Gold Q4 consolidated gold revenue was $181.2 mln
* B2Gold Corp. reports record 2016 gold production; Fekola project mine construction ahead of schedule & now on target for an October 2017 production start
LOS ANGELES, Aug 21 Following are the top 10 movies at the North American box office for the weekend beginning on Aug. 19, with Southern society drama "The Help" in the No. 1 spot, according to studio estimates compiled on Sunday by Reuters.
1 (2) The Help .............$ 20.5 million
2 (1) Rise of the Planet of the Apes ......$ 16.3 million
3 (*) Spy Kids: All the Time in the World .$ 12.0 million
4 (*) Conan the Barbarian ..$ 10.0 million
5 (*) Fright Night .........$ 8.3 million
6 (4) The Smurfs ...........$ 8.0 million
7 (3) Final Destination 5 ..$ 7.7 million
8 (5) 30 Minutes or Less ...$ 6.3 million
9 (*) One Day ..............$ 5.1 million
10 (8) Crazy, Stupid, Love ..$ 5.0 million
NOTES: Last weekend's rankings in parenthesis; (*) = new release.
CUMULATIVE TOTALS:
Rise of the Planet of the Apes ............$ 133.8 million
The Smurfs ..$ 117.7 million
The Help ....$ 71.8 million
Crazy, Stupid, Love ....... $ 64.4 million
Final Destination 5 ........$ 32.3 million
30 Minutes or Less .........$ 25.8 million
Spy Kids: All the Time in the World .......$ 12.0 million
Conan the Barbarian ........$ 10.0 million
Fright Night ...............$ 8.3 million
One Day .....$ 5.1 million
"Rise of the Planet of the Apes" was released by 20th Century Fox, a unit of News Corp (NWSA.O). "The Help" and "Fright Night" were produced by DreamWorks and distributed by Walt Disney Co (DIS.N).
Dimension Films, a unit of the closely held Weinstein Co, released "Spy Kids: All the Time in the World." "Conan the Barbarian" was released by Lions Gate Entertainment Corp LGF.N.
"30 Minutes or Less" and "The Smurfs" were distributed by units of Sony Corp (6758.T) (SNE.N). Time Warner Inc (TWX.N) unit Warner Bros. released "Final Destination 5" and "Crazy, Stupid, Love."
Focus Features, a unit of Comcast Corp (CMCSA.O), released
"One Day."
(Reporting by Lisa Richwine; editing by Eric Beech)
* Says its Hong Kong unit plans to set up subsidiary Haisco (U.S.) Medtech Inc
* Says the co's wholly owned unit EPCOS AG will transfer 51 percent stake in RF360 Holdings Singapore PTE. Ltd. to Qualcomm Global Trading PTE. Ltd, a unit of Qualcomm Inc