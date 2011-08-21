The top films at the North American box office

LOS ANGELES, Aug 21 Following are the top 10 movies at the North American box office for the weekend beginning on Aug. 19, with Southern society drama "The Help" in the No. 1 spot, according to studio estimates compiled on Sunday by Reuters.

1 (2) The Help .............$ 20.5 million

2 (1) Rise of the Planet of the Apes ......$ 16.3 million

3 (*) Spy Kids: All the Time in the World .$ 12.0 million

4 (*) Conan the Barbarian ..$ 10.0 million

5 (*) Fright Night .........$ 8.3 million

6 (4) The Smurfs ...........$ 8.0 million

7 (3) Final Destination 5 ..$ 7.7 million

8 (5) 30 Minutes or Less ...$ 6.3 million

9 (*) One Day ..............$ 5.1 million

10 (8) Crazy, Stupid, Love ..$ 5.0 million

NOTES: Last weekend's rankings in parenthesis; (*) = new release.

CUMULATIVE TOTALS:

Rise of the Planet of the Apes ............$ 133.8 million

The Smurfs ..$ 117.7 million

The Help ....$ 71.8 million

Crazy, Stupid, Love ....... $ 64.4 million

Final Destination 5 ........$ 32.3 million

30 Minutes or Less .........$ 25.8 million

Spy Kids: All the Time in the World .......$ 12.0 million

Conan the Barbarian ........$ 10.0 million

Fright Night ...............$ 8.3 million

One Day .....$ 5.1 million

"Rise of the Planet of the Apes" was released by 20th Century Fox, a unit of News Corp ( NWSA.O ). "The Help" and "Fright Night" were produced by DreamWorks and distributed by Walt Disney Co ( DIS.N ).

Dimension Films, a unit of the closely held Weinstein Co, released "Spy Kids: All the Time in the World." "Conan the Barbarian" was released by Lions Gate Entertainment Corp LGF.N.

"30 Minutes or Less" and "The Smurfs" were distributed by units of Sony Corp ( 6758.T ) ( SNE.N ). Time Warner Inc ( TWX.N ) unit Warner Bros. released "Final Destination 5" and "Crazy, Stupid, Love."