The top films at the North American box office

LOS ANGELES, Aug 28 Following are the top 10 movies at the North American box office for the weekend beginning on Aug. 26, with Southern drama "The Help" in the No. 1 spot, according to studio estimates compiled on Sunday by Reuters.

1 (1) The Help .............$ 14.3 million

2 (*) Columbiana ...........$ 10.3 million

3 (*) Don't Be Afraid of the Dark .........$ 8.7 million

4 (2) Rise of the Planet of the Apes ......$ 8.7 million

5 (*) Our Idiot Brother ....$ 6.6 million

6 (3) Spy Kids: All the Time in the World .$ 5.7 million

7 (6) The Smurfs ...........$ 4.8 million

8 (4) Conan the Barbarian ..$ 3.1 million

9 (5) Fright Night .........$ 3.0 million

10(10) Crazy, Stupid, Love ..$ 2.9 million

NOTES: Last weekend's rankings in parenthesis; (*) = new release.

CUMULATIVE TOTALS:

Rise of the Planet of the Apes ............$ 148.5 million

The Smurfs ..$ 126.0 million

The Help ....$ 96.6 million

Crazy, Stupid, Love ....... $ 69.5 million

Spy Kids: All the Time in the World .......$ 21.7 million

Conan the Barbarian ........$ 16.6 million

Fright Night ...............$ 14.2 million

Columbiana ..$ 10.3 million

Don't Be Afraid of the Dark ...............$ 8.7 million

Our Idiot Brother ..........$ 6.6 million

"Rise of the Planet of the Apes" was released by 20th Century Fox, a unit of News Corp ( NWSA.O ). "The Help" and "Fright Night" were produced by DreamWorks and distributed by Walt Disney Co ( DIS.N ).

"Don't Be Afraid of the Dark" was distributed by FilmDistrict.

The closely held Weinstein Co released "Our Idiot Brother" and "Spy Kids: All the Time in the World." "Conan the Barbarian" was released by Lions Gate Entertainment Corp LGF.N.