The top films at the North American box office

PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Feb 10
Feb 10 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
LOS ANGELES, Aug 28 Following are the top 10 movies at the North American box office for the weekend beginning on Aug. 26, with Southern drama "The Help" in the No. 1 spot, according to studio estimates compiled on Sunday by Reuters.
1 (1) The Help .............$ 14.3 million
2 (*) Columbiana ...........$ 10.3 million
3 (*) Don't Be Afraid of the Dark .........$ 8.7 million
4 (2) Rise of the Planet of the Apes ......$ 8.7 million
5 (*) Our Idiot Brother ....$ 6.6 million
6 (3) Spy Kids: All the Time in the World .$ 5.7 million
7 (6) The Smurfs ...........$ 4.8 million
8 (4) Conan the Barbarian ..$ 3.1 million
9 (5) Fright Night .........$ 3.0 million
10(10) Crazy, Stupid, Love ..$ 2.9 million
NOTES: Last weekend's rankings in parenthesis; (*) = new release.
CUMULATIVE TOTALS:
Rise of the Planet of the Apes ............$ 148.5 million
The Smurfs ..$ 126.0 million
The Help ....$ 96.6 million
Crazy, Stupid, Love ....... $ 69.5 million
Spy Kids: All the Time in the World .......$ 21.7 million
Conan the Barbarian ........$ 16.6 million
Fright Night ...............$ 14.2 million
Columbiana ..$ 10.3 million
Don't Be Afraid of the Dark ...............$ 8.7 million
Our Idiot Brother ..........$ 6.6 million
"Rise of the Planet of the Apes" was released by 20th Century Fox, a unit of News Corp (NWSA.O). "The Help" and "Fright Night" were produced by DreamWorks and distributed by Walt Disney Co (DIS.N).
"Don't Be Afraid of the Dark" was distributed by FilmDistrict.
The closely held Weinstein Co released "Our Idiot Brother" and "Spy Kids: All the Time in the World." "Conan the Barbarian" was released by Lions Gate Entertainment Corp LGF.N.
"Columbiana" and "The Smurfs" were distributed by units of Sony Corp (6758.T) (SNE.N). Time Warner Inc (TWX.N) unit Warner Bros. released "Crazy, Stupid, Love." (Reporting by Lisa Richwine; editing by Bill Trott)
Feb 10 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Feb 9 Aveda Transportation and Energy Services Inc
(Adds data on mutual funds and ETFs, analyst comments, table, byline) By Trevor Hunnicutt NEW YORK, Feb 9 Investors showed an insatiable demand for fixed income during the latest week, handing over the most cash in about seven months to managers of U.S.-based taxable-bond funds, Lipper data showed on Thursday. The funds gathered $7.5 billion during the week through Feb. 8, marking the sixth straight week of inflows and their strongest sales result since the week that e