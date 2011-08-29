CORRECTED - The top films at the North American box office

BRIEF-Aspen announces director appointment
LOS ANGELES, Aug 28 Following are the top 10 movies at the North American box office for the weekend beginning on Aug. 26, with Southern drama "The Help" in the No. 1 spot, according to studio estimates compiled on Sunday by Reuters.
1 (1) The Help .............$ 14.3 million
2 (*) Colombiana ...........$ 10.3 million
3 (*) Don't Be Afraid of the Dark .........$ 8.7 million
4 (2) Rise of the Planet of the Apes ......$ 8.7 million
5 (*) Our Idiot Brother ....$ 6.6 million
6 (3) Spy Kids: All the Time in the World .$ 5.7 million
7 (6) The Smurfs ...........$ 4.8 million
8 (4) Conan the Barbarian ..$ 3.1 million
9 (5) Fright Night .........$ 3.0 million
10(10) Crazy, Stupid, Love ..$ 2.9 million
NOTES: Last weekend's rankings in parenthesis; (*) = new release.
CUMULATIVE TOTALS:
Rise of the Planet of the Apes ............$ 148.5 million
The Smurfs ..$ 126.0 million
The Help ....$ 96.6 million
Crazy, Stupid, Love ....... $ 69.5 million
Spy Kids: All the Time in the World .......$ 21.7 million
Conan the Barbarian ........$ 16.6 million
Fright Night ...............$ 14.2 million
Colombiana ..$ 10.3 million
Don't Be Afraid of the Dark ...............$ 8.7 million
Our Idiot Brother ..........$ 6.6 million
"Rise of the Planet of the Apes" was released by 20th Century Fox, a unit of News Corp (NWSA.O). "The Help" and "Fright Night" were produced by DreamWorks and distributed by Walt Disney Co (DIS.N).
"Don't Be Afraid of the Dark" was distributed by FilmDistrict.
The closely held Weinstein Co released "Our Idiot Brother" and "Spy Kids: All the Time in the World." "Conan the Barbarian" was released by Lions Gate Entertainment Corp LGF.N.
"Colombiana" and "The Smurfs" were distributed by units of Sony Corp (6758.T) (SNE.N). Time Warner Inc (TWX.N) unit Warner Bros. released "Crazy, Stupid, Love." (Reporting by Lisa Richwine; editing by Bill Trott)
