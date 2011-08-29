版本:
CORRECTED - The top films at the North American box office

 (Corrects to spelling of "Colombiana" from "Columbiana"
throughout)
 LOS ANGELES, Aug 28 Following are the top 10
movies at the North American box office for the weekend
beginning on Aug. 26, with Southern drama "The Help" in the No.
1 spot, according to studio estimates compiled on Sunday by
Reuters.
 1 (1) The Help .............$ 14.3 million
 2 (*) Colombiana ...........$ 10.3 million
 3 (*) Don't Be Afraid of the Dark .........$  8.7 million
 4 (2) Rise of the Planet of the Apes ......$  8.7 million
 5 (*) Our Idiot Brother ....$  6.6 million
 6 (3) Spy Kids: All the Time in the World .$  5.7 million
 7 (6) The Smurfs ...........$  4.8 million
 8 (4) Conan the Barbarian ..$  3.1 million
 9 (5) Fright Night .........$  3.0 million
10(10) Crazy, Stupid, Love ..$  2.9 million
 NOTES: Last weekend's rankings in parenthesis; (*) = new
release.
 CUMULATIVE TOTALS:
 Rise of the Planet of the Apes ............$ 148.5 million
 The Smurfs ..$ 126.0 million
 The Help ....$  96.6 million
 Crazy, Stupid, Love ....... $  69.5 million
 Spy Kids: All the Time in the World .......$  21.7 million
 Conan the Barbarian ........$  16.6 million
 Fright Night ...............$  14.2 million
 Colombiana ..$  10.3 million
 Don't Be Afraid of the Dark ...............$   8.7 million
 Our Idiot Brother ..........$   6.6 million
 "Rise of the Planet of the Apes" was released by 20th
Century Fox, a unit of News Corp (NWSA.O). "The Help" and
"Fright Night" were produced by DreamWorks and distributed by
Walt Disney Co (DIS.N).
 "Don't Be Afraid of the Dark" was distributed by
FilmDistrict.
 The closely held Weinstein Co released "Our Idiot Brother"
and "Spy Kids: All the Time in the World." "Conan the
Barbarian" was released by Lions Gate Entertainment Corp
LGF.N.
 "Colombiana" and "The Smurfs" were distributed by units of
Sony Corp (6758.T) (SNE.N). Time Warner Inc  (TWX.N) unit
Warner Bros. released "Crazy, Stupid, Love."
 (Reporting by Lisa Richwine; editing by Bill Trott)

