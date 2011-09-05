The top films at the North American box office

LOS ANGELES, Sept 5 Following are the top 10
movies at the North American box office for the four days over
the U.S. holiday weekend beginning on Sept. 2, with civil
rights-era drama "The Help" in the No. 1 spot, according to
studio estimates compiled on Monday by Reuters.
1 (1) The Help .............$ 19.0 million
2 (*) The Debt .............$ 12.6 million
3 (*) Apollo 18 ............$ 10.7 million
4 (*) Shark Night (3-D) ....$ 10.3 million
5 (4) Rise of the Planet of the Apes ......$ 10.3 million
6 (2) Colombiana ...........$ 9.4 million
7 (5) Our Idiot Brother ....$ 7.0 million
8 (6) Spy Kids: All the Time in the World..$ 6.6 million
9 (3) Don't Be Afraid of the Dark .........$ 6.1 million
10 (7) The Smurfs ...........$ 5.6 million
NOTES: Last weekend's rankings in parenthesis; (*) = new
release.
CUMULATIVE TOTALS:
Rise of the Planet of the Apes ............$ 162.5 million
The Smurfs ..$ 133.6 million
The Help ....$ 123.4 million
Spy Kids: All the Time in the World .......$ 31.0 million
Colombiana ..$ 24.0 million
Don't Be Afraid of the Dark ...............$ 17.6 million
Our Idiot Brother ..........$ 17.3 million
The Debt ....$ 14.5 million
Apollo 18 ...$ 10.7 million
Shark Night (3-D) ..........$ 10.3 million
"The Help" was produced by DreamWorks and distributed by
Walt Disney Co (DIS.N). "The Debt" was released by Focus
Features, a unit of Comcast Corp's (CMCSA.O) Universal
Pictures.
Closely held Relativity Media released "Shark Night 3D" in
the United States and eOne distributed the film in Canada.
"Rise of the Planet of the Apes" was released by 20th
Century Fox, a unit of News Corp (NWSA.O).
"Don't Be Afraid of the Dark" was distributed by
FilmDistrict.
The closely held Weinstein Co released "Apollo 18," "Our
Idiot Brother" and "Spy Kids: All the Time in the World."
"Colombiana" and "The Smurfs" were distributed by units of
Sony Corp (6758.T) (SNE.N).
(Reporting by Lisa Richwine; editing by Eric Beech)