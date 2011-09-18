The top films at the North American box office

LOS ANGELES, Sept 18 Following are the top 10
movies at the North American box office for the weekend
beginning on Sept. 16, with "The Lion King 3-D" in the No. 1
spot, according to studio estimates compiled on Sunday by
Reuters.
1 (*) The Lion King 3-D .....$ 29.3 million
2 (1) Contagion .............$ 14.5 million
3 (*) Drive ..$ 11.0 million
4 (2) The Help ..............$ 6.4 million
5 (*) Straw Dogs ............$ 5.0 million
6 (*) I Don't Know How She Does It .........$ 4.5 million
7 (4) The Debt ..............$ 2.9 million
8 (3) Warrior ...............$ 2.8 million
9 (6) Rise of the Planet of the Apes ,......$ 2.6 million
10 (5) Colombiana ............$ 2.3 million
NOTE: Last weekend's rankings in parenthesis; (*) = new
release.
CUMULATIVE TOTALS:
Rise of the Planet of the Apes ............$ 171.6 million
The Help ....$ 147.4 million
Contagion ...$ 44.2 million
Colombiana ..$ 33.3 million
The Lion King 3-D ..........$ 29.3 million
The Debt ....$ 26.5 million
Drive .......$ 11.0 million
Warrior .....$ 9.9 million
Straw Dogs ..$ 5.0 million
I Don't Know How She Does It ..............$ 4.5 million
Walt Disney Co (DIS.N) released "The Lion King 3-D." "The
Help" was produced by DreamWorks and distributed by Disney.
"Contagion" was distributed by Warner Bros., a unit of Time
Warner Inc (TWX.N).
FilmDistrict released "Drive." "The Debt" was distributed
by Focus Features, a unit of Comcast Corp's (CMCSA.O) Universal
Pictures.
Lions Gate Entertainment LGF.N released "Warrior."
"I Don't Know How She Does It" was distributed by the
privately held Weinstein Co.
"Rise of the Planet of the Apes" was released by 20th
Century Fox, a unit of News Corp (NWSA.O).
"Colombiana" and "Straw Dogs" were distributed by units of
Sony Corp (6758.T) (SNE.N).
(Reporting by Lisa Richwine; Editing by Xavier Briand)