The top films at the North American box office

LOS ANGELES, Sept 25 Following are the top 10 movies at the North American box office for the weekend beginning on Sept. 23, with "The Lion King 3D" in the No. 1 spot, according to studio estimates compiled on Sunday by Reuters.

1 (1) The Lion King 3-D .....$ 22.1 million

2 (*) Moneyball .............$ 20.6 million

3 (*) Dolphin Tale ..........$ 20.3 million

4 (*) Abduction .............$ 11.2 million

5 (*) Killer Elite ..........$ 9.5 million

6 (2) Contagion .............$ 8.6 million

7 (3) Drive ..$ 5.8 million

8 (4) The Help ..............$ 4.4 million

9 (5) Straw Dogs ............$ 2.1 million

10 (6) I Don't Know How She Does It .........$ 2.1 million

NOTE: Last weekend's rankings in parenthesis; (*) = new release.

CUMULATIVE TOTALS:

The Help ....$ 154.4 million

The Lion King 3-D ..........$ 61.7 million

Contagion ...$ 57.1 million

Drive .......$ 21.4 million

Moneyball ...$ 20.6 million

Dolphin Tale ...............$ 20.3 million

Abduction ...$ 11.2 million

Killer Elite ...............$ 9.5 million

Straw Dogs ..$ 8.9 million

I Don't Know How She Does It ..............$ 8.0 million

Walt Disney Co ( DIS.N ) released "The Lion King 3D." "The Help" was produced by DreamWorks and distributed by Disney.

"Contagion" and "Dolphin Tale" were distributed by Warner Bros., a unit of Time Warner Inc ( TWX.N ).

FilmDistrict released "Drive," and Lions Gate Entertainment LGF.N distributed "Abduction."

"I Don't Know How She Does It" was distributed by the privately held Weinstein Co.

"Moneyball" and "Straw Dogs" were released by units of Sony Corp ( 6758.T ) ( SNE.N ).