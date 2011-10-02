版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2011年 10月 3日 星期一 00:37 BJT

The top films at the North American box office

 LOS ANGELES, Oct 2 Following are the top 10
movies at the North American box office for the weekend
beginning on Sept. 30, with "Dolphin Tale" in the No. 1 spot,
according to studio estimates compiled on Sunday by Reuters.
 1 (3) Dolphin Tale ..........$ 14.2 million
 2 (2) Moneyball .............$ 12.5 million
 3 (1) The Lion King 3D ......$ 11.1 million
 4 (*) 50/50 ..$  8.8 million
 5 (*) Courageous ............$  8.8 million
 6 (*) Dream House ...........$  8.2 million
 7 (4) Abduction .............$  5.7 million
 8 (*) What's Your Number? ...$  5.6 million
 9 (6) Contagion .............$  5.0 million
10 (5) Killer Elite ..........$  4.9 million
 NOTE: Last weekend's rankings in parenthesis; (*) = new
release.
 CUMULATIVE TOTALS:
 The Lion King 3-D ..........$  79.7 million
 Contagion ...$  64.7 million
 Moneyball ...$  38.5 million
 Dolphin Tale ...............$  37.5 million
 Abduction ...$  19.1 million
 Killer Elite ...............$  17.4 million
 50/50 .......$   8.8 million
 Courageous ..$   8.8 million
 Dream House ................$   8.2 million
 What's Your Number? ........$   5.6 million
 Walt Disney Co (DIS.N) released "The Lion King 3D."
 "Contagion" and "Dolphin Tale" were distributed by Warner
Bros., a unit of Time Warner Inc (TWX.N).
 Lions Gate Entertainment LGF.N distributed "Abduction."
 "Moneyball" and "Courageous" were released by units of Sony
Corp (6758.T) (SNE.N). Privately held Summit Entertainment
distributed "50/50," and News Corp's (NWSA.O) 20th Century Fox
released "What's Your Number?"
 "Dream House" was distributed by Universal Pictures, a unit
of Comcast Corp (CMCSA.O).
 "Killer Elite" was released by Open Road Films, a joint
venture between theater owners Regal Entertainment Group
(RGC.N) and AMC Entertainment Inc.
 (Reporting by Lisa Richwine; Editing by Vicki Allen)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐