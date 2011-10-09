版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2011年 10月 10日 星期一 01:06 BJT

The top films at the North American box office

 LOS ANGELES, Oct 9 Following are the top 10
movies at the North American box office for the weekend
beginning on Oct. 7 with "Real Steel" in the No. 1 spot,
according to studio estimates compiled on Sunday by Reuters.
 1 (*) Real Steel.............$ 27.3 million
 2 (*) Ides of March .........$ 10.4 million
 3 (1) Dolphin Tale ..........$  9.2 million
 4 (2) Moneyball .............$  7.5 million
 5 (4) 50/50 ..$  5.5 million
 6 (5) Courageous ............$  4.6 million
 7 (3) The Lion King 3-D .....$  4.6 million
 8 (6) Dream House ...........$  4.5 million
 9 (8) What's Your Number? ...$  3.1 million
10 (7) Abduction .............$  2.9 million
 NOTE: Last weekend's rankings in parenthesis; (*) = new
release.
 CUMULATIVE TOTALS:
 The Lion King 3-D ..........$  86.0 million
 Moneyball ...$  49.3 million
 Dolphin Tale ...............$  49.1 million
 Real Steel ..$  27.3 million
 Abduction ...$  23.4 million
 50/50 .......$  17.3 million
 Courageous ..$  15.9 million
 Dream House ................$  14.5 million
 Ides of March ..............$  10.4 million
 What's Your Number? ........$  10.3 million
 Walt Disney Co (DIS.N) released "Real Steel" and "The Lion
King 3-D."
 "Dolphin Tale" was distributed by Warner Bros., a unit of
Time Warner Inc (TWX.N).
 Lions Gate Entertainment LGF.N distributed "Abduction."
 "Ides of March," "Moneyball" and "Courageous" were released
by units of Sony Corp (6758.T) (SNE.N). Privately held Summit
Entertainment distributed "50/50," and News Corp's (NWSA.O)
20th Century Fox released "What's Your Number?"
 "Dream House" was distributed by Universal Pictures, a unit
of Comcast Corp (CMCSA.O).
 (Reporting by Lisa Richwine; Editing by Doina Chiacu)

