The top films at the North American box office

 LOS ANGELES, Oct 16 Following are the top 10
movies at the North American box office for the weekend
beginning on Oct. 14 with "Real Steel" in the No. 1 spot,
according to studio estimates compiled on Sunday by Reuters.
 1 (1) Real Steel.............$ 16.3 million
 2 (*) Footloose .............$ 16.1 million
 3 (*) The Thing .............$  8.7 million
 4 (2) The Ides of March .....$  7.5 million
 5 (3) Dolphin Tale ..........$  6.3 million
 6 (4) Moneyball .............$  5.5 million
 7 (5) 50/50 ..$  4.3 million
 8 (6) Courageous ............$  3.4 million
 9 (*) The Big Year ..........$  3.3 million
10 (7) The Lion King 3-D .....$  2.7 million
 NOTE: Last weekend's rankings in parenthesis; (*) = new
release.
 CUMULATIVE TOTALS:
 The Lion King 3-D ..........$  90.5 million
 Dolphin Tale ...............$  58.7 million
 Moneyball ...$  57.7 million
 Real Steel ..$  51.7 million
 50/50 .......$  24.3 million
 Ides of March ..............$  22.2 million
 Courageous ..$  21.4 million
 Footloose ...$  16.1 million
 The Thing ...$   8.7 million
 The Big Year ...............$   3.3 million
 Paramount Pictures, a unit of Viacom Inc VIAb.N, released
"Footloose." Walt Disney Co (DIS.N) released "Real Steel" and
"The Lion King 3-D."
 "Dolphin Tale" was distributed by Warner Bros., a unit of
Time Warner Inc (TWX.N).
 "Ides of March," "Moneyball" and "Courageous" were released
by units of Sony Corp (6758.T) (SNE.N). Privately held Summit
Entertainment distributed "50/50," and News Corp's (NWSA.O)
20th Century Fox released "The Big Year."
 "The Thing" was distributed by Universal Pictures, a unit
of Comcast Corp (CMCSA.O).
 (Reporting by Lisa Richwine; Editing by Bill Trott)

