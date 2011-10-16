The top films at the North American box office

LOS ANGELES, Oct 16 Following are the top 10 movies at the North American box office for the weekend beginning on Oct. 14 with "Real Steel" in the No. 1 spot, according to studio estimates compiled on Sunday by Reuters.

1 (1) Real Steel.............$ 16.3 million

2 (*) Footloose .............$ 16.1 million

3 (*) The Thing .............$ 8.7 million

4 (2) The Ides of March .....$ 7.5 million

5 (3) Dolphin Tale ..........$ 6.3 million

6 (4) Moneyball .............$ 5.5 million

7 (5) 50/50 ..$ 4.3 million

8 (6) Courageous ............$ 3.4 million

9 (*) The Big Year ..........$ 3.3 million

10 (7) The Lion King 3-D .....$ 2.7 million

NOTE: Last weekend's rankings in parenthesis; (*) = new release.

CUMULATIVE TOTALS:

The Lion King 3-D ..........$ 90.5 million

Dolphin Tale ...............$ 58.7 million

Moneyball ...$ 57.7 million

Real Steel ..$ 51.7 million

50/50 .......$ 24.3 million

Ides of March ..............$ 22.2 million

Courageous ..$ 21.4 million

Footloose ...$ 16.1 million

The Thing ...$ 8.7 million

The Big Year ...............$ 3.3 million

Paramount Pictures, a unit of Viacom Inc VIAb.N, released "Footloose." Walt Disney Co ( DIS.N ) released "Real Steel" and "The Lion King 3-D."

"Dolphin Tale" was distributed by Warner Bros., a unit of Time Warner Inc ( TWX.N ).

"Ides of March," "Moneyball" and "Courageous" were released by units of Sony Corp ( 6758.T ) ( SNE.N ). Privately held Summit Entertainment distributed "50/50," and News Corp's ( NWSA.O ) 20th Century Fox released "The Big Year."