The top films at the North American box office

LOS ANGELES, Oct 16 Following are the top 10
movies at the North American box office for the weekend
beginning on Oct. 14 with "Real Steel" in the No. 1 spot,
according to studio estimates compiled on Sunday by Reuters.
1 (1) Real Steel.............$ 16.3 million
2 (*) Footloose .............$ 16.1 million
3 (*) The Thing .............$ 8.7 million
4 (2) The Ides of March .....$ 7.5 million
5 (3) Dolphin Tale ..........$ 6.3 million
6 (4) Moneyball .............$ 5.5 million
7 (5) 50/50 ..$ 4.3 million
8 (6) Courageous ............$ 3.4 million
9 (*) The Big Year ..........$ 3.3 million
10 (7) The Lion King 3-D .....$ 2.7 million
NOTE: Last weekend's rankings in parenthesis; (*) = new
release.
CUMULATIVE TOTALS:
The Lion King 3-D ..........$ 90.5 million
Dolphin Tale ...............$ 58.7 million
Moneyball ...$ 57.7 million
Real Steel ..$ 51.7 million
50/50 .......$ 24.3 million
Ides of March ..............$ 22.2 million
Courageous ..$ 21.4 million
Footloose ...$ 16.1 million
The Thing ...$ 8.7 million
The Big Year ...............$ 3.3 million
Paramount Pictures, a unit of Viacom Inc VIAb.N, released
"Footloose." Walt Disney Co (DIS.N) released "Real Steel" and
"The Lion King 3-D."
"Dolphin Tale" was distributed by Warner Bros., a unit of
Time Warner Inc (TWX.N).
"Ides of March," "Moneyball" and "Courageous" were released
by units of Sony Corp (6758.T) (SNE.N). Privately held Summit
Entertainment distributed "50/50," and News Corp's (NWSA.O)
20th Century Fox released "The Big Year."
"The Thing" was distributed by Universal Pictures, a unit
of Comcast Corp (CMCSA.O).
(Reporting by Lisa Richwine; Editing by Bill Trott)