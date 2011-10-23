The top films at the North American box office

LOS ANGELES, Oct 23 Following are the top 10 movies at the North American box office for the weekend beginning on Oct. 21 with horror flick "Paranormal Activity 3" in the No. 1 spot, according to studio estimates compiled on Sunday by Reuters.

1 (*) Paranormal Activity 3 .$ 54.0 million

2 (1) Real Steel ............$ 11.3 million

3 (2) Footloose .............$ 10.9 million

4 (*) The Three Musketeers ..$ 8.8 million

5 (4) The Ides of March .....$ 4.9 million

6 (5) Dolphin Tale ..........$ 4.2 million

7 (6) Moneyball .............$ 4.1 million

8 (*) Johnny English Reborn .$ 3.8 million

9 (3) The Thing .............$ 3.1 million

10 (7) 50/50 ..$ 2.8 million

NOTE: Last weekend's rankings in parenthesis; (*) = new release.

CUMULATIVE TOTALS:

Real Steel ..$ 67.2 million

Dolphin Tale ...............$ 64.4 million

Moneyball ...$ 63.7 million

Paranormal Activity 3 ......$ 54.0 million

Footloose ...$ 30.9 million

Ides of March ..............$ 29.2 million

50/50 .......$ 28.8 million

The Thing ...$ 14.1 million

The Three Musketeers .......$ 8.8 million

Johnny English Reborn ......$ 3.8 million

Paramount Pictures, a unit of Viacom Inc VIAb.N, released "Paranormal Activity 3" and "Footloose." Walt Disney Co ( DIS.N ) released "Real Steel," which was produced by DreamWorks.

"Dolphin Tale" was distributed by Warner Bros., a unit of Time Warner Inc ( TWX.N ).

"Ides of March" and "Moneyball" were released by units of Sony Corp ( 6758.T ) ( SNE.N ). Privately held Summit Entertainment distributed "The Three Musketeers" and "50/50."