The top films at the North American box office

Israel's Delek agrees to buy Canada's Ithaca Energy
Feb 6 Israel's Delek Group said it had offered $524 million for the 80 percent of shares in Canadian oil producer Ithaca Energy Inc it does not already own in an agreed takeover bid.
LOS ANGELES, Oct 23 Following are the top 10 movies at the North American box office for the weekend beginning on Oct. 21 with horror flick "Paranormal Activity 3" in the No. 1 spot, according to studio estimates compiled on Sunday by Reuters.
1 (*) Paranormal Activity 3 .$ 54.0 million
2 (1) Real Steel ............$ 11.3 million
3 (2) Footloose .............$ 10.9 million
4 (*) The Three Musketeers ..$ 8.8 million
5 (4) The Ides of March .....$ 4.9 million
6 (5) Dolphin Tale ..........$ 4.2 million
7 (6) Moneyball .............$ 4.1 million
8 (*) Johnny English Reborn .$ 3.8 million
9 (3) The Thing .............$ 3.1 million
10 (7) 50/50 ..$ 2.8 million
NOTE: Last weekend's rankings in parenthesis; (*) = new release.
CUMULATIVE TOTALS:
Real Steel ..$ 67.2 million
Dolphin Tale ...............$ 64.4 million
Moneyball ...$ 63.7 million
Paranormal Activity 3 ......$ 54.0 million
Footloose ...$ 30.9 million
Ides of March ..............$ 29.2 million
50/50 .......$ 28.8 million
The Thing ...$ 14.1 million
The Three Musketeers .......$ 8.8 million
Johnny English Reborn ......$ 3.8 million
Paramount Pictures, a unit of Viacom Inc VIAb.N, released
"Paranormal Activity 3" and "Footloose." Walt Disney Co (DIS.N)
released "Real Steel," which was produced by DreamWorks.
"Dolphin Tale" was distributed by Warner Bros., a unit of
Time Warner Inc (TWX.N).
"Ides of March" and "Moneyball" were released by units of Sony Corp (6758.T) (SNE.N). Privately held Summit Entertainment distributed "The Three Musketeers" and "50/50."
"Johnny English Reborn" and "The Thing" were distributed by
Universal Pictures, a unit of Comcast Corp (CMCSA.O).
(Reporting by Lisa Richwine; Editing by Bill Trott)
* Ithaca Energy - Entered into definitive agreement with Delek group of cash takeover bid for all common shares of Ithaca not currently owned by Delek for C$1.95 per share
DUBAI, Feb 6 Most stock markets in the Gulf moved little in early trade on Monday because of flat global equity markets and crude oil prices, but Dubai outperformed on the back of advances in mid-to-large sized companies.