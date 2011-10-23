版本:
The top films at the North American box office

 LOS ANGELES, Oct 23 Following are the top 10
movies at the North American box office for the weekend
beginning on Oct. 21 with horror flick "Paranormal Activity 3"
in the No. 1 spot, according to studio estimates compiled on
Sunday by Reuters.
 1 (*) Paranormal Activity 3 .$ 54.0 million
 2 (1) Real Steel ............$ 11.3 million
 3 (2) Footloose .............$ 10.9 million
 4 (*) The Three Musketeers ..$  8.8 million
 5 (4) The Ides of March .....$  4.9 million
 6 (5) Dolphin Tale ..........$  4.2 million
 7 (6) Moneyball .............$  4.1 million
 8 (*) Johnny English Reborn .$  3.8 million
 9 (3) The Thing .............$  3.1 million
10 (7) 50/50 ..$  2.8 million
 NOTE: Last weekend's rankings in parenthesis; (*) = new
release.
 CUMULATIVE TOTALS:
 Real Steel ..$  67.2 million
 Dolphin Tale ...............$  64.4 million
 Moneyball ...$  63.7 million
 Paranormal Activity 3 ......$  54.0 million
 Footloose ...$  30.9 million
 Ides of March ..............$  29.2 million
 50/50 .......$  28.8 million
 The Thing ...$  14.1 million
 The Three Musketeers .......$   8.8 million
 Johnny English Reborn ......$   3.8 million
 Paramount Pictures, a unit of Viacom Inc VIAb.N, released
"Paranormal Activity 3" and "Footloose." Walt Disney Co (DIS.N)
released "Real Steel," which was produced by DreamWorks.
 "Dolphin Tale" was distributed by Warner Bros., a unit of
Time Warner Inc (TWX.N).
 "Ides of March" and "Moneyball" were released by units of
Sony Corp (6758.T) (SNE.N). Privately held Summit Entertainment
distributed "The Three Musketeers" and "50/50."
 "Johnny English Reborn" and "The Thing" were distributed by
Universal Pictures, a unit of Comcast Corp (CMCSA.O).
 (Reporting by Lisa Richwine; Editing by Bill Trott)

