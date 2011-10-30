The top films at the North American box office

LOS ANGELES, Oct 30 Following are the top 10 movies at the North American box office for the weekend beginning on Oct. 28 with "Puss in Boots" in the No. 1 spot, according to studio estimates compiled on Sunday by Reuters.

1 (*) Puss in Boots .........$ 34.0 million

2 (1) Paranormal Activity 3 .$ 18.5 million

3 (*) In Time ...............$ 12.0 million

4 (3) Footloose .............$ 5.4 million

5 (*) The Rum Diary .........$ 5.0 million

6 (2) Real Steel ............$ 4.7 million

7 (4) The Three Musketeers ..$ 3.5 million

8 (5) The Ides of March .....$ 2.7 million

9 (7) Moneyball .............$ 2.4 million

10(11) Courageous ............$ 1.8 million

NOTE: Last weekend's rankings in parenthesis; (*) = new release.

CUMULATIVE TOTALS:

Paranormal Activity 3 ......$ 81.3 million

Real Steel ..$ 73.9 million

Moneyball ...$ 67.4 million

Footloose ...$ 38.4 million

Puss in Boots ..............$ 34.0 million

Ides of March ..............$ 33.5 million

Courageous ..$ 27.6 million

The Three Musketeers .......$ 14.8 million

In Time .....$ 12.0 million

The Rum Diary ..............$ 5.0 million

"Puss in Boots" was produced by DreamWorks Animation and released by Paramount Pictures, a unit of Viacom Inc VIAb.N. Paramount also distributed "Paranormal Activity 3" and "Footloose." Walt Disney Co ( DIS.N ) released "Real Steel," which was produced by DreamWorks.

News Corp ( NWSA.O ) unit 20th Century Fox released "In Time." Privately held FilmDistrict distributed "The Rum Diary."