The top films at the North American box office

 LOS ANGELES, Oct 30 Following are the top 10
movies at the North American box office for the weekend
beginning on Oct. 28 with "Puss in Boots" in the No. 1 spot,
according to studio estimates compiled on Sunday by Reuters.
 1 (*) Puss in Boots .........$ 34.0 million
 2 (1) Paranormal Activity 3 .$ 18.5 million
 3 (*) In Time ...............$ 12.0 million
 4 (3) Footloose .............$  5.4 million
 5 (*) The Rum Diary .........$  5.0 million
 6 (2) Real Steel ............$  4.7 million
 7 (4) The Three Musketeers ..$  3.5 million
 8 (5) The Ides of March .....$  2.7 million
 9 (7) Moneyball .............$  2.4 million
10(11) Courageous ............$  1.8 million
 NOTE: Last weekend's rankings in parenthesis; (*) = new
release.
 CUMULATIVE TOTALS:
 Paranormal Activity 3 ......$  81.3 million
 Real Steel ..$  73.9 million
 Moneyball ...$  67.4 million
 Footloose ...$  38.4 million
 Puss in Boots ..............$  34.0 million
 Ides of March ..............$  33.5 million
 Courageous ..$  27.6 million
 The Three Musketeers .......$  14.8 million
 In Time .....$  12.0 million
 The Rum Diary ..............$   5.0 million
 "Puss in Boots" was produced by DreamWorks Animation and
released by Paramount Pictures, a unit of Viacom Inc VIAb.N.
Paramount also distributed "Paranormal Activity 3" and
"Footloose." Walt Disney Co (DIS.N) released "Real Steel,"
which was produced by DreamWorks.
 News Corp (NWSA.O) unit 20th Century Fox released "In
Time." Privately held FilmDistrict distributed "The Rum
Diary."
 "Ides of March," "Moneyball" and "Courageous" were released
by units of Sony Corp (6758.T)(SNE.N). Privately held Summit
Entertainment distributed "The Three Musketeers."
 (Reporting by Lisa Richwine; Editing by Bill Trott)

