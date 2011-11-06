The top films at the North American box office

LOS ANGELES, Nov 6 Following are the top 10 movies at the North American box office for the weekend beginning on Nov. 4 with "Puss in Boots" in the No. 1 spot, according to studio estimates compiled on Sunday by Reuters.

1 (1) Puss in Boots .........$ 33.0 million

2 (*) Tower Heist ...........$ 25.1 million

3 (*) A Very Harold & Kumar 3D Christmas ...$ 13.1 million

4 (2) Paranormal Activity 3 .$ 8.5 million

5 (3) In Time ...............$ 7.7 million

6 (4) Footloose .............$ 4.6 million

7 (6) Real Steel ............$ 3.4 million

8 (5) The Rum Diary .........$ 3.0 million

9 (8) The Ides of March .....$ 2.0 million

10 (9) Moneyball .............$ 1.9 million

NOTE: Last weekend's rankings in parenthesis; (*) = new release.

CUMULATIVE TOTALS:

Paranormal Activity 3 ......$ 95.3 million

Real Steel ..$ 78.8 million

Puss in Boots ..............$ 75.5 million

Moneyball ...$ 70.3 million

Footloose ...$ 44.8 million

Ides of March ..............$ 36.8 million

Tower Heist ................$ 25.1 million

In Time .....$ 24.2 million

A Very Harold & Kumar 3D Christmas ........$ 13.1 million

The Rum Diary ..............$ 10.4 million

Universal, a unit of Comcast Corp, released "Tower Heist." Time Warner ( TWX.N ) unit Warner Bros. distributed "Harold & Kumar," which was produced by New Line Cinema.

"Puss in Boots" was produced by DreamWorks Animation and released by Paramount Pictures, a unit of Viacom Inc VIAb.N. Paramount also distributed "Paranormal Activity 3" and "Footloose." Walt Disney Co ( DIS.N ) released "Real Steel," which was produced by DreamWorks.

News Corp ( NWSA.O ) unit 20th Century Fox released "In Time." Privately held FilmDistrict distributed "The Rum Diary."