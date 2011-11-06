The top films at the North American box office

BRIEF-Ford invests in Argo AI, a new artificial intelligence company
* Ford invests in argo ai, a new artificial intelligence company, in drive for autonomous vehicle leadership
LOS ANGELES, Nov 6 Following are the top 10 movies at the North American box office for the weekend beginning on Nov. 4 with "Puss in Boots" in the No. 1 spot, according to studio estimates compiled on Sunday by Reuters.
1 (1) Puss in Boots .........$ 33.0 million
2 (*) Tower Heist ...........$ 25.1 million
3 (*) A Very Harold & Kumar 3D Christmas ...$ 13.1 million
4 (2) Paranormal Activity 3 .$ 8.5 million
5 (3) In Time ...............$ 7.7 million
6 (4) Footloose .............$ 4.6 million
7 (6) Real Steel ............$ 3.4 million
8 (5) The Rum Diary .........$ 3.0 million
9 (8) The Ides of March .....$ 2.0 million
10 (9) Moneyball .............$ 1.9 million
NOTE: Last weekend's rankings in parenthesis; (*) = new release.
CUMULATIVE TOTALS:
Paranormal Activity 3 ......$ 95.3 million
Real Steel ..$ 78.8 million
Puss in Boots ..............$ 75.5 million
Moneyball ...$ 70.3 million
Footloose ...$ 44.8 million
Ides of March ..............$ 36.8 million
Tower Heist ................$ 25.1 million
In Time .....$ 24.2 million
A Very Harold & Kumar 3D Christmas ........$ 13.1 million
The Rum Diary ..............$ 10.4 million
Universal, a unit of Comcast Corp, released "Tower Heist."
Time Warner (TWX.N) unit Warner Bros. distributed "Harold &
Kumar," which was produced by New Line Cinema.
"Puss in Boots" was produced by DreamWorks Animation and
released by Paramount Pictures, a unit of Viacom Inc VIAb.N.
Paramount also distributed "Paranormal Activity 3" and
"Footloose." Walt Disney Co (DIS.N) released "Real Steel,"
which was produced by DreamWorks.
News Corp (NWSA.O) unit 20th Century Fox released "In
Time." Privately held FilmDistrict distributed "The Rum
Diary."
"Ides of March" and "Moneyball" were released by units of Sony Corp (6758.T)(SNE.N). (Reporting by Lisa Richwine; Editing by Eric Beech)
SAN FRANCISCO, Feb 10 Ford Motor Co plans to invest $1 billion over the next five years in tech startup Argo AI with the target of developing an autonomous vehicle for production by 2021, the companies announced at a press conference on Friday.