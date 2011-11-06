版本:
The top films at the North American box office

 LOS ANGELES, Nov 6 Following are the top 10
movies at the North American box office for the weekend
beginning on Nov. 4 with "Puss in Boots" in the No. 1 spot,
according to studio estimates compiled on Sunday by Reuters.
 1 (1) Puss in Boots .........$ 33.0 million
 2 (*) Tower Heist ...........$ 25.1 million
 3 (*) A Very Harold & Kumar 3D Christmas ...$ 13.1 million
 4 (2) Paranormal Activity 3 .$  8.5 million
 5 (3) In Time ...............$  7.7 million
 6 (4) Footloose .............$  4.6 million
 7 (6) Real Steel ............$  3.4 million
 8 (5) The Rum Diary .........$  3.0 million
 9 (8) The Ides of March .....$  2.0 million
10 (9) Moneyball .............$  1.9 million
 NOTE: Last weekend's rankings in parenthesis; (*) = new
release.
 CUMULATIVE TOTALS:
 Paranormal Activity 3 ......$  95.3 million
 Real Steel ..$  78.8 million
 Puss in Boots ..............$  75.5 million
 Moneyball ...$  70.3 million
 Footloose ...$  44.8 million
 Ides of March ..............$  36.8 million
 Tower Heist ................$  25.1 million
 In Time .....$  24.2 million
 A Very Harold & Kumar 3D Christmas ........$  13.1 million
 The Rum Diary ..............$  10.4 million
 Universal, a unit of Comcast Corp, released "Tower Heist."
Time Warner (TWX.N) unit Warner Bros. distributed "Harold &
Kumar," which was produced by New Line Cinema.
 "Puss in Boots" was produced by DreamWorks Animation and
released by Paramount Pictures, a unit of Viacom Inc VIAb.N.
Paramount also distributed "Paranormal Activity 3" and
"Footloose." Walt Disney Co (DIS.N) released "Real Steel,"
which was produced by DreamWorks.
 News Corp (NWSA.O) unit 20th Century Fox released "In
Time." Privately held FilmDistrict distributed "The Rum
Diary."
 "Ides of March" and "Moneyball" were released by units of
Sony Corp (6758.T)(SNE.N).
 (Reporting by Lisa Richwine; Editing by Eric Beech)

