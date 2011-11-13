The top films at the North American box office

LOS ANGELES, Nov 13 Following are the top 10 movies at the North American box office for the weekend beginning on Nov. 11 with "Immortals" in the No. 1 spot, according to studio estimates compiled on Sunday by Reuters.

1 (*) Immortals .............$ 32.0 million

2 (*) Jack and Jill .........$ 26.0 million

3 (1) Puss in Boots .........$ 25.5 million

4 (2) Tower Heist ...........$ 13.2 million

5 (*) J. Edgar ..............$ 11.5 million

6 (3) A Very Harold & Kumar 3D Christmas ...$ 5.9 million

7 (5) In Time ...............$ 4.2 million

8 (4) Paranormal Activity 3 .$ 3.6 million

9 (6) Footloose .............$ 2.7 million

10 (7) Real Steel ............$ 2.0 million

NOTE: Last weekend's rankings in parenthesis;

(*) = new release.

CUMULATIVE TOTALS:

Puss in Boots ..............$ 108.8 million

Paranormal Activity 3 ......$ 100.8 million

Real Steel ..$ 81.7 million

Footloose ...$ 48.9 million

Tower Heist ................$ 43.9 million

Immortals ...$ 32.0 million

In Time .....$ 30.7 million

Jack and Jill ..............$ 26.0 million

A Very Harold & Kumar 3D Christmas ........$ 23.2 million

J. Edgar ....$ 11.6 million

"Immortals" was released by Relativity Media. Sony Corp ( 6758.T )( SNE.N ) distributed "Jack and Jill."

Universal, a unit of Comcast Corp ( CMCSA.O ), released "Tower Heist." Time Warner ( TWX.N ) unit Warner Bros. distributed "Harold & Kumar" and "J. Edgar."

"Puss in Boots" was produced by DreamWorks Animation and released by Paramount Pictures, a unit of Viacom Inc VIAb.N. Paramount also distributed "Paranormal Activity 3" and "Footloose." Walt Disney Co ( DIS.N ) released "Real Steel," which was produced by DreamWorks.