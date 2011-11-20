版本:
The top films at the North American box office

 LOS ANGELES, Nov 20 Following are the top 10
movies at the North American box office for the weekend
beginning on Nov. 18 with "The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn:
Part 1" in the No. 1 spot, according to studio estimates
compiled on Sunday by Reuters.
 1 (*) Twilight: Breaking Dawn: Part 1......$ 139.5 million
 2 (*) Happy Feet Two .......$  22.0 million
 3 (1) Immortals ............$  12.3 million
 4 (2) Jack and Jill ........$  12.0 million
 5 (3) Puss in Boots ........$  10.7 million
 6 (4) Tower Heist ..........$   7.0 million
 7 (5) J. Edgar .............$   5.9 million
 8 (6) A Very Harold & Kumar 3D Christmas...$   2.9 million
 9 (7) In Time ..............$   1.7 million
10 (*) The Descendants ......$   1.2 million
 NOTE: Last weekend's rankings in parenthesis;
       (*) = new release.
 CUMULATIVE TOTALS:
 Twilight: Breaking Dawn: Part 1............$ 139.5 million
 Puss in Boots ..............$ 122.3 million
 Tower Heist ................$  53.4 million
 Immortals ...$  53.0 million
 Jack and Jill ..............$  41.0 million
 In Time .....$  33.4 million
 A Very Harold & Kumar 3D Christmas ........$  28.3 million
 Happy Feet Two .............$  22.0 million
 J. Edgar ....$  20.7 million
 The Descendants ............$   1.3 million
 NOTE: The Descendants was released on Wednesday.
 Privately held Summit Entertainment released "The Twilight
Saga: Breaking Dawn: Part 1." Time Warner (TWX.N) unit Warner
Bros. distributed "Happy Feet Two," "A Very Harold & Kumar 3D
Christmas" and "J. Edgar."
 "Immortals" was released by Relativity Media. Sony Corp
(6758.T)(SNE.N) distributed "Jack and Jill."
 Universal, a unit of Comcast Corp (CMCSA.O), released
"Tower Heist."
 "Puss in Boots" was produced by DreamWorks Animation and
released by Paramount Pictures, a unit of Viacom Inc VIAb.N.
 Units of News Corp (NWSA.O) released "In Time" and "The
Descendants."
 (Reporting by Lisa Richwine; editing by Mohammad Zargham)

