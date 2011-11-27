版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2011年 11月 28日 星期一 01:39 BJT

The top films at the North American box office

 NEW YORK, Nov 27 Following are the top 10
movies at the North American box office for the weekend
beginning on Nov. 25 with "The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn:
Part 1" in the No. 1 spot, according to studio estimates
compiled on Sunday by Reuters.
 1 (1) Twilight: Breaking Dawn: Part 1......$  42.0 million
 2 (*) The Muppets ..........$  29.5 million
 3 (2) Happy Feet Two .......$  13.4 million
 4 (*) Arthur Christmas .....$  12.7 million
 5 (*) Hugo ..$  11.4 million
 6 (4) Jack and Jill ........$  10.3 million
 7 (3) Immortals ............$   8.8 million
 8 (5) Puss in Boots ........$   7.5 million
 9 (6) Tower Heist ..........$   7.3 million
10(10) The Descendants ......$   7.2 million
 NOTE: Last weekend's rankings in parenthesis;
       (*) = new release.
 CUMULATIVE TOTALS:
 Twilight: Breaking Dawn: Part 1............$ 221.3 million
 Puss in Boots ..............$ 135.4 million
 Immortals ...$  68.6 million
 Tower Heist ................$  65.4 million
 Jack and Jill ..............$  57.4 million
 Happy Feet Two .............$  43.8 million
 The Muppets ................$  42.0 million
 Arthur Christmas ...........$  17.0 million
 Hugo ........$  15.4 million
 The Descendants ............$  10.7 million
 NOTE: For new releases, cumulative totals include Wednesday
and Thursday ticket sales.
 Privately held Summit Entertainment released "The Twilight
Saga: Breaking Dawn: Part 1." Walt Disney Co (DIS.N)
distributed "The Muppets."
 Time Warner (TWX.N) unit Warner Bros. released "Happy Feet
Two," and privately held Relativity Media distributed
"Immortals." Sony Corp (6758.T)(SNE.N) released "Arthur
Christmas" and "Jack and Jill."
 Universal, a unit of Comcast Corp (CMCSA.O), released
"Tower Heist."
 "Puss in Boots" was produced by DreamWorks Animation and
released by Paramount Pictures, a unit of Viacom Inc VIAb.N.
Paramount also distributed "Hugo."
 News Corp (NWSA.O) unit Fox Searchlight released "The
Descendants."
 (Reporting by Lisa Richwine; editing by Bill Trott)

