The top films at the North American box office

LOS ANGELES, Dec 4 Following are the top 10
movies at the North American box office for the weekend
beginning on Dec. 2 with "The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn:
Part 1" in the No. 1 spot, according to studio estimates
compiled on Sunday by Reuters.
1 (1) Twilight: Breaking Dawn: Part 1......$ 16.9 million
2 (2) The Muppets ..........$ 11.2 million
3 (5) Hugo ..$ 7.6 million
4 (4) Arthur Christmas .....$ 7.4 million
5 (3) Happy Feet Two .......$ 6.0 million
6 (6) Jack and Jill ........$ 5.5 million
7(10) The Descendants ......$ 5.2 million
8 (7) Immortals ............$ 4.4 million
9 (9) Tower Heist ..........$ 4.1 million
10 (8) Puss in Boots ........$ 3.1 million
NOTE: Last weekend's rankings in parenthesis;
(*) = new release.
CUMULATIVE TOTALS:
Twilight: Breaking Dawn: Part 1............$ 247.3 million
Puss in Boots ..............$ 139.5 million
Immortals ...$ 75.6 million
Tower Heist ................$ 70.8 million
Jack and Jill ..............$ 64.3 million
The Muppets ................$ 56.1 million
Happy Feet Two .............$ 51.8 million
Arthur Christmas ...........$ 25.3 million
Hugo ........$ 25.2 million
The Descendants ............$ 18.1 million
Privately held Summit Entertainment released "The Twilight
Saga: Breaking Dawn: Part 1." Walt Disney Co
distributed "The Muppets."
Time Warner unit Warner Bros. released "Happy Feet
Two," and privately held Relativity Media distributed
"Immortals." Sony Corp released "Arthur
Christmas" and "Jack and Jill."
Universal, a unit of Comcast Corp , released
"Tower Heist."
"Puss in Boots" was produced by DreamWorks Animation and
released by Paramount Pictures, a unit of Viacom Inc .
Paramount also distributed "Hugo."
News Corp unit Fox Searchlight released "The
Descendants."