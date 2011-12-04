版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2011年 12月 5日 星期一 01:43 BJT

The top films at the North American box office

LOS ANGELES, Dec 4 Following are the top 10
movies at the North American box office for the weekend
beginning on Dec. 2 with "The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn:
Part 1" in the No. 1 spot, according to studio estimates
compiled on Sunday by Reuters.
    1 (1) Twilight: Breaking Dawn: Part 1......$  16.9 million
    2 (2) The Muppets ..........$  11.2 million
    3 (5) Hugo ..$   7.6 million
    4 (4) Arthur Christmas .....$   7.4 million
    5 (3) Happy Feet Two .......$   6.0 million
    6 (6) Jack and Jill ........$   5.5 million
    7(10) The Descendants ......$   5.2 million
    8 (7) Immortals ............$   4.4 million
    9 (9) Tower Heist ..........$   4.1 million
   10 (8) Puss in Boots ........$   3.1 million
    NOTE: Last weekend's rankings in parenthesis;
          (*) = new release.
    CUMULATIVE TOTALS:
    Twilight: Breaking Dawn: Part 1............$ 247.3 million
    Puss in Boots ..............$ 139.5 million
    Immortals ...$  75.6 million
    Tower Heist ................$  70.8 million
    Jack and Jill ..............$  64.3 million
    The Muppets ................$  56.1 million
    Happy Feet Two .............$  51.8 million
    Arthur Christmas ...........$  25.3 million
    Hugo ........$  25.2 million
    The Descendants ............$  18.1 million
    Privately held Summit Entertainment released "The Twilight
Saga: Breaking Dawn: Part 1." Walt Disney Co 
distributed "The Muppets."
    Time Warner unit Warner Bros. released "Happy Feet
Two," and privately held Relativity Media distributed
"Immortals." Sony Corp  released "Arthur
Christmas" and "Jack and Jill."
    Universal, a unit of Comcast Corp , released
"Tower Heist."
    "Puss in Boots" was produced by DreamWorks Animation and
released by Paramount Pictures, a unit of Viacom Inc .
Paramount also distributed "Hugo."
    News Corp unit Fox Searchlight released "The
Descendants."

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐