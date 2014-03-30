Top films at the North American box office

LOS ANGELES/NEW YORK, March 30 Following are the top 10 movies at North American box offices for the three days starting March 28, led by "Noah," according to studio estimates compiled by Reuters.

1 (*) Noah...................................$ 44.0 million 2 (1) Divergent..............................$ 26.5 million 3 (2) Muppets Most Wanted....................$ 11.4 million 4 (3) Mr. Peabody & Sherman..................$ 9.5 million 5 (5) God's Not Dead.........................$ 9.1 million 6 (7) The Grand Budapest Hotel...............$ 8.8 million 7 (*) Sabotage...............................$ 5.3 million 8 (6) Need for Speed.........................$ 4.3 million 9 (4) 300: Rise of an Empire.................$ 4.3 million 10 (8) Non-Stop...............................$ 4.1 million Last weekend's rank in parentheses. (*) = new release. CUMULATIVE TOTALS: 300: Rise of an Empire........................$ 101.1 million Divergent.....................................$ 95.3 million Mr. Peabody & Sherman.........................$ 94.9 million Non-Stop......................................$ 85.2 million Noah..........................................$ 44.0 million Need for Speed................................$ 37.8 million Muppets Most Wanted...........................$ 33.2 million The Grand Budapest Hotel......................$ 24.5 million God's Not Dead................................$ 22.0 million Sabotage......................................$ 5.3 million "Divergent" was released by Lions Gate Entertainment Corp . "Muppets Most Wanted" and "Need for Speed" were distributed by Walt Disney Co. "300: Rise of an Empire" were released by Warner Brothers, a unit of Time Warner. Fox, a unit of Twenty-First Century Fox, released "Mr. Peabody & Sherman". "The Grand Budapest Hotel" was released by Fox Searchlight, a unit of Fox. Paramount, a unit of Viacom, released "Noah." "Sabotage" was released by Open Road Films, a joint venture of AMC Entertainment and Regal Entertainment Group.

(Reporting By Ronald Grover; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)