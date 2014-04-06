版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 4月 7日 星期一 01:01 BJT

Top films at the North American box office

LOS ANGELES/NEW YORK, April 6 Following are the
top 10 movies at North American box offices for the three days
starting April 4, led by "Captain America: The Winter Soldier,"
according to studio estimates compiled by Reuters.   
    
1  (*)  Captain America........................$  96.2 million
2  (1)  Noah...................................$  17.0 million
3  (2)  Divergent..............................$  13.0 million
4  (5)  God's Not Dead.........................$   7.7 million
5  (6)  The Grand Budapest Hotel...............$   6.3 million
6  (3)  Muppets Most Wanted....................$   6.3 million
7  (4)  Mr. Peabody & Sherman..................$   5.3 million
8  (7)  Sabotage...............................$   1.9 million
9  (8)  Need For Speed.........................$   1.8 million
10 (10) Non-Stop...............................$   1.8 million

Last week's rank in parentheses. (*) = new release
                                 


CUMULATIVE TOTALS:
Divergent.....................................$  114.0 million
Mr. Peabody & Sherman.........................$  102.2 million
Captain America...............................$   96.2 million
Non-Stop......................................$   88.1 million
Noah..........................................$   72.3 million
Muppets Most Wanted...........................$   42.1 million
Need For Speed................................$   40.8 million
The Grand Budapest Hotel......................$   33.4 million
God's Not Dead................................$   32.5 million
Sabotage......................................$    8.8 million


"Divergent" was released by Lions Gate Entertainment Corp
. 
"Muppets Most Wanted" and "Captain America: The Winter Soldier"
were distributed by Walt Disney Co.         
Fox, a unit of Twenty-First Century Fox, released "Mr.
Peabody & Sherman". "The Grand Budapest Hotel" was released by
Fox Searchlight, a unit of Fox.
Paramount, a unit of Viacom, released "Noah."
"Sabotage" was released by Open Road Films, a joint venture of
AMC Entertainment and Regal Entertainment Group. 
"God's Not Dead" was distributed by Freestyle Releasing  

    
 


 (Reporting By Ronald Grover and Chris Michaud; Editing by
Bernard Orr)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐