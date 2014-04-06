Top films at the North American box office

LOS ANGELES/NEW YORK, April 6 Following are the
top 10 movies at North American box offices for the three days
starting April 4, led by "Captain America: The Winter Soldier,"
according to studio estimates compiled by Reuters.
1 (*) Captain America........................$ 96.2 million
2 (1) Noah...................................$ 17.0 million
3 (2) Divergent..............................$ 13.0 million
4 (5) God's Not Dead.........................$ 7.7 million
5 (6) The Grand Budapest Hotel...............$ 6.3 million
6 (3) Muppets Most Wanted....................$ 6.3 million
7 (4) Mr. Peabody & Sherman..................$ 5.3 million
8 (7) Sabotage...............................$ 1.9 million
9 (8) Need For Speed.........................$ 1.8 million
10 (10) Non-Stop...............................$ 1.8 million
Last week's rank in parentheses. (*) = new release
CUMULATIVE TOTALS:
Divergent.....................................$ 114.0 million
Mr. Peabody & Sherman.........................$ 102.2 million
Captain America...............................$ 96.2 million
Non-Stop......................................$ 88.1 million
Noah..........................................$ 72.3 million
Muppets Most Wanted...........................$ 42.1 million
Need For Speed................................$ 40.8 million
The Grand Budapest Hotel......................$ 33.4 million
God's Not Dead................................$ 32.5 million
Sabotage......................................$ 8.8 million
"Divergent" was released by Lions Gate Entertainment Corp
.
"Muppets Most Wanted" and "Captain America: The Winter Soldier"
were distributed by Walt Disney Co.
Fox, a unit of Twenty-First Century Fox, released "Mr.
Peabody & Sherman". "The Grand Budapest Hotel" was released by
Fox Searchlight, a unit of Fox.
Paramount, a unit of Viacom, released "Noah."
"Sabotage" was released by Open Road Films, a joint venture of
AMC Entertainment and Regal Entertainment Group.
"God's Not Dead" was distributed by Freestyle Releasing
