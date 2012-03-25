版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 3月 25日 星期日 22:57 BJT

'Hunger Games' opens with stunning $155 mln

LOS ANGELES, March 25 The highly anticipated drama "The Hunger Games" opened with a massive $155 million in estimated U.S. and Canadian weekend ticket sales -- the third highest domestic opening in history, distributor Lions Gate Entertainment said on Sunday.

The opening for the film, which is about an oppressive society's teen death match, ranked behind only the "Harry Potter" finale and Batman movie "The Dark Knight," Lions Gate said.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐