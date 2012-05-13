UPDATE 2-'Avengers' rings up $103 million in record weekend

* Disney is already planning a sequel to blockbuster film
* New Johnny Depp horror film 'Dark Shadows' trounced
LOS ANGELES May 13 "The Avengers," the smash
hit movie about Marvel superheroes who team up to save the
Earth, crushed competitors for a second weekend with a record
$103.2 million in U.S. and Canadian ticket sales and was poised
to top $1 billion worldwide, studio estimates showed on Sunday.
After posting the highest domestic box office debut in
history last weekend, "Avengers" set another record by easily
topping the $75.6 million "Avatar" pulled in during its second
weekend in 2009, making "Avengers" the first movie to exceed
$100 million in its second weekend.
"Avengers" has now racked up a staggering $628.9 million
internationally since opening overseas on April 25, distributor
Walt Disney Co said, positioning it to break the $1
billion threshold after just 19 days.
"We're obviously thrilled," said Robert Iger, Disney's
Chairman and CEO in a statement.
"You can never anticipate this kind of success," echoed Dave
Hollis, executive vice president for motion picture
distribution. "It's a staggering result."
Its success owed in large part to "a story that delivers on
every level, to every segment of the audience," he added.
The big-budget 3D flick - the first of Hollywood's lucrative
summer season - unites Iron Man, Black Widow, Captain America
and other Marvel comic book heroes in a fight against a villain
determined to destroy the planet. Disney announced this week it
is planning an "Avengers" sequel.
The movie took in $207.4 million at North American (U.S. and
Canadian) theaters over its opening weekend, helping improve the
performance of the studio, which earlier stumbled at box offices
with its big-budget release "John Carter."
"Avengers" mania overwhelmed new horror comedy "Dark
Shadows," according to studio estimates compiled by Reuters.
"Dark Shadows" pulled in an estimated $28.8 million from Friday
through Sunday at domestic theaters.
The latest collaboration between actor Johnny Depp and
director Tim Burton, the $100 million "Dark Shadows" is based on
the cult TV soap opera that ran from 1966 to 1971 about
vampires, werewolves and witches living in a ghostly countryside
manor. Michelle Pfeiffer and Helena Bonham Carter also star.
Studio executives said the total was in line with
expectations of about $30 million.
"We're hoping to leg it out over the next few weeks,"
said Dan Fellman, president of theatrical distribution for
Warner Bros., referring to films developing "legs" and
performing well for a period in the weeks after opening.
Fellman noted that big May films coming up were not really
competing for the same audience as "Dark Shadows," which drew
more than 50 percent of its opening weekend audience from
viewers 35 and older.
"The audiences are applauding," he said, adding "There's a
magic and chemistry that Tim Burton and Johnny Depp have had
over the years, and we're hoping that will continue as we
approach" the lucrative Memorial Day period.
"We opened extremely well internationally," with $36.7
million, Fellman noted.
In third place, romantic comedy "Think Like a Man" grossed
$6.3 million during its fourth weekend in theaters.
Teen survival drama "The Hunger Games," the year's biggest
movie before "Avengers" came on the scene, finished the weekend
in fourth place with $4.4 million.
Fifth place belonged to love story "The Lucky One," which
took in $4 million, with animated family film "The Pirates! Band
of Misfits" coming in sixth at $3.2 million.
Warner Bros., a unit of Time Warner Inc, released
"Dark Shadows" and "The Lucky One." "Think Like a Man" and
"Pirates" were distributed by Sony Corp's Sony Pictures
studio. Lions Gate Entertainment Corp released "Hunger
Games."