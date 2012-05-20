Nokia goes back to the future with 49 euro feature phone
BARCELONA, Spain, Feb 26 Nokia's newly revitalised phone business went back to the future on Sunday, re-introducing a brightly coloured version of the best-selling phone of 2000.
LOS ANGELES May 20 Superhero movie "The Avengers" topped U.S. and Canadian box office charts for a third straight weekend with $55.1 million, sending action movie "Battleship" into second place and toppling comedy "The Dictator," according to studio estimates on Sunday.
"Avengers," from Walt Disney Co's Marvel Studios, has amassed more than $457 million in domestic ticket sales since its debut earlier this month and another $723 million internationally for a worldwide total of $1.18 billion, according to Disney.
"Battleship," which had high hopes of becoming a summer blockbuster in the U.S. and Canada, could muster only $25.3 million this weekend in the face of the "Avengers" juggernaut.
Sacha Baron Cohen's satirical comedy "The Dictator," which has been heavily promoted in advance of its debut, finished in third place for the weekend with $17.4 million. Since its debut last Wednesday, it has taken in a total of $24.5 million in domestic - U.S. and Canadian - ticket sales.
"Battleship" was launched by Universal Pictures, a unit of Comcast Corp. Viacom Inc's Paramount Pictures distributed "The Dictator."
LOS ANGELES, Feb 23 Denzel Washington plays a talkative, bombastic, larger-than-life dad whose personality leaps off the screen.
BARCELONA, Feb 26 Nokia sees demand for higher speed 4G network equipment starting to recover this year, led by Japan, the company's chief executive Rajeev Suri said on Sunday as he announced a series of contracts with telecom operators.