公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 6月 3日 星期日

"Snow White" zaps "Men in Black" at box office

June 3 "Snow White and the Huntsman," a dark take on the Brothers Grimm fairy tale, broke the spell of lackluster performances by big-budget films this summer season, grabbing $56.3 million in its first weekend in theaters and beating "Men in Black 3" in Hollywood's weekly box office race.

In its second week in theaters, "MIB 3," starring Will Smith and Tommy Lee Jones as dark-suited secret agents who save the world from aliens, collected $29.3 million to finish second.

