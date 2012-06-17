'Madagascar 3' tops box offices for second week

LOS ANGELES, June 17 Animated family film
"Madagascar 3: Europe's Most Wanted" held the No. 1 spot on U.S.
and Canadian box office charts for a second straight weekend
with $35.5 million in ticket sales, according to studio
estimates on Sunday.
The third movie in the "Madagascar" franchise about the
adventures of escaped zoo animals has rung up nearly $120.5
million at domestic box offices since its debut last week,
distributor Paramount Pictures said.
Director Ridley Scott's sci-fi thriller "Prometheus," the
story of a team of explorers who discover a clue to the origins
of mankind, pulled in $20.2 million to finish second. Its total
ticket sales after two weekends is now roughly $89 million.
New 1980s musical "Rock of Ages," starring an ensemble cast
that includes Tom Cruise and Alec Baldwin, will finish the
weekend at third - the highest debut among new films this past
weekend - with $15.1 million. Final figures will be released by
Hollywood's major studios on Monday.
Viacom Inc's Paramount Pictures distributed
"Madagascar 3," which was produced by Dreamworks Animation
. News Corp unit 20th Century Fox distributed
"Prometheus." Time Warner Inc's Warner Bros. released
"Rock of Ages."