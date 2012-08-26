'Expendables 2' scores second box office win

LOS ANGELES Aug 26 Action movie "Expendables 2" dominated U.S. and Canadian box offices for a second time, beating a weak slate of new films during a slow late-summer weekend.

The film starring Sylvester Stallone, Arnold Schwarzenegger and other 1980s tough guys took in $13.5 million, distributor Lions Gate Entertainment said on Sunday. The movie's two-week domestic total reached $52.3 million.

Another action sequel, "The Bourne Legacy," landed in the No. 2 spot with $9.3 million from Friday through Sunday. The movie stars Jeremy Renner in a reboot of a spy franchise that previously featured Matt Damon.

In third place, stop-motion family film "ParaNorman" pulled in $8.5 million. The film tells the story of a boy who helps save his town from a zombie invasion.

Universal Studios, a unit of Comcast Corp, released "Bourne Legacy," and the studio's Focus Features distributed "ParaNorman."