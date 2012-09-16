'Resident Evil: Retribution' swims past 'Finding Nemo'

| LOS ANGELES, Sept 16
LOS ANGELES, Sept 16 Horror sequel "Resident
Evil: Retribution" grabbed the top spot at the U.S. and Canadian
box office over the weekend, studio estimates released on Sunday
showed.
The fifth movie in the zombie franchise based on the
survival horror videogame features Milla Jovovich teaming up
with a resistance movement to fight the undead. The film brought
in $21.1 million.
A 3D version of Walt Disney Co cartoon "Finding
Nemo" took the No. 2 spot in the U.S. and Canadian box-office
charts at the weekend with $17.5 million, Disney said.
Third place belonged to demon thriller "The Possession,"
which posted sales of $5.8 million. The movie led the charts for
the previous two weekends.
Sony Corp's movie studio released "Resident
Evil." Lions Gate Entertainment distributed "The
Possession."