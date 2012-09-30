Monsters rule box office in 'Hotel Transylvania'

LOS ANGELES, Sept 30 "Hotel Transylvania," a family film about a luxury resort for monsters, scared off competitors at the weekend box office with a chart-topping $43 million in U.S. and Canadian ticket sales, setting a record for the biggest September opening ever.

The 3D-animated "Hotel Transylvania" features the voices of Adam Sandler and Selena Gomez in a story set at a hotel run by Dracula. As Frankenstein, the Invisible Man and other monsters gather for a party, a human boy stumbles on the resort and falls in love with Dracula's daughter.

In second place, new science fiction movie "Looper" took in $21.2 million from Friday through Sunday, according to studio estimates. Last weekend's winner, police drama "End of Watch," landed in third place with $8 million.

Sony Corp's movie studio released "Hotel Transylvania" and "Looper." "End of Watch" was distributed by Open Road Films, a joint venture between theater chains AMC Entertainment and Regal Entertainment Group.