Liam Neeson thriller 'Taken 2' captures box office crown

LOS ANGELES Oct 7 Kidnapping thriller "Taken 2"
easily won the weekend box office race with $50 million in
ticket sales at U.S. and Canadian theaters over the weekend,
studio estimates released on Sunday showed.
The sequel starring Liam Neeson as a former CIA agent who
gets captured in Istanbul pushed last weekend's winner, family
flick "Hotel Transylvania," to second place. The movie about a
hotel run by Dracula earned $26.3 million.
"Pitch Perfect," a comedy about a girls singing group,
landed in third place with $14.7 million. The movie expanded
nationwide after an impressive opening a week ago in a small
number of theaters.
"Taken 2" was released by 20th Century Fox, a unit of News
Corp. Sony Corp's movie studio distributed
"Hotel Transylvania." "Pitch Perfect" was distributed by
Universal Pictures, a unit of Comcast Corp.