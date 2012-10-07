版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 10月 7日 星期日 23:47 BJT

Liam Neeson thriller 'Taken 2' captures box office crown

LOS ANGELES Oct 7 Kidnapping thriller "Taken 2" easily won the weekend box office race with $50 million in ticket sales at U.S. and Canadian theaters over the weekend, studio estimates released on Sunday showed.

The sequel starring Liam Neeson as a former CIA agent who gets captured in Istanbul pushed last weekend's winner, family flick "Hotel Transylvania," to second place. The movie about a hotel run by Dracula earned $26.3 million.

"Pitch Perfect," a comedy about a girls singing group, landed in third place with $14.7 million. The movie expanded nationwide after an impressive opening a week ago in a small number of theaters.

"Taken 2" was released by 20th Century Fox, a unit of News Corp. Sony Corp's movie studio distributed "Hotel Transylvania." "Pitch Perfect" was distributed by Universal Pictures, a unit of Comcast Corp.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐