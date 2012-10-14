Thriller 'Taken 2' earns second box office win

LOS ANGELES Oct 14 Action sequel "Taken 2"
starring Liam Neeson claimed the No. 1 spot on movie box office
charts for a second week, grabbing $22.5 million from ticket
sales in the United States and Canada.
The tally for "Taken 2" topped the $20.1 million for Ben
Affleck's widely praised Iran hostage drama "Argo," according to
studio estimates compiled by Reuters.
"Taken 2" stars Neeson as a former spy who is captured
during a vacation in Istanbul. "Argo" is based on the true story
of a CIA agent who develops a risky plan to rescue U.S.
government employees during the 1979 Iran hostage crisis.
Affleck stars in and directs the film.
Low-budget horror film "Sinister," starring Ethan Hawke as a
writer who discovers disturbing home movies in his new house,
pulled in $18.3 million and finished in third place.
"Taken 2" was distributed by News Corp's 20th
Century Fox studio. Warner Bros., a unit of Time Warner Inc
, released "Argo." Summit Entertainment, owned by Lions
Gate Entertainment, released "Sinister."