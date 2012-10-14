UPDATE 1-Thriller 'Taken 2' earns second box office win

By Lisa Richwine
LOS ANGELES Oct 14 Liam Neeson thriller "Taken
2" won a battle between two hostage movies over the weekend,
holding on to its top box office rankings for a second week with
$22.5 million from ticket sales at U.S. and Canadian theaters.
Ben Affleck's highly praised Iran hostage thriller "Argo"
was as close second, earning $20.1 million from Friday through
Sunday. Low-budget horror movie "Sinister" came in third with
$18.3 million, according to studio estimates compiled by
Reuters.
Action sequel "Taken 2" stars Neeson as a former CIA agent
who is captured while on vacation in Istanbul. The movie has
pulled in $86.8 million at North American (U.S. and Canadian)
theaters since its debut a week ago, plus $132.8 million from
international markets.
"We continue to play broadly across all demographics and it
is a testament to the strength of Liam's character and the
property," said Chris Aronson, president of domestic
distribution at 20th Century Fox, which released the film.
With a worldwide box office total already reaching nearly
$220 million, he said the film was close to equaling the final
box office total of the first "Taken" movie ($226.8 million),
and therefore labeled the sequel as "a much bigger movie."
"Taken 2" sales outpaced receipts for "Argo," a movie that
Affleck stars in and directs. The film is based on a real-life
CIA plot to smuggle six U.S. diplomats out of Iran in 1979 under
the guise of a fake movie production.
The diplomats had escaped the storming of the U.S. Embassy
in Tehran at the height of the Islamic revolution. They hid at
the Canadian embassy until a CIA agent came to sneak them out of
the country.
"Argo" is generating buzz as an Oscar contender after
earning stellar marks from critics, with 94 percent of reviews
collected on the Rotten Tomatoes website praising the film.
Ahead of the weekend, box-office forecasters had predicted an
opening of $15 million or more.
"The movie is like the perfect storm, everything came
together at the right time," said Dan Fellman, president of
theatrical distribution for Warner Bros, noting that the
combination of the film's appeal to all ages combined with
critical acclaim and awards season buzz would spell a long
commercial run.
"It's going to have legs," he said. "Critical acclaim is
going to translate into commercial success."
Warner Bros. and GK Films paid about $44 million to produce
the movie.
Sales for third-place film "Sinister" came in more than 6
times its tiny $3 million production budget. The movie stars
Ethan Hawke as a crime novelist who moves into a new house and
finds disturbing home movies. It was produced by Jason Blum,
producer of the hit "Paranormal Activity" series of horror
flicks.
Family film "Hotel Transylvania" held on to the No. 4 spot
during its third weekend in theaters, pulling in $17.3 million.
Total domestic sales since its debut reached $102.2 million.
New comedy "Here Comes the Boom," earned $12 million and
landed in fifth place. The $40-million film stars Kevin James as
a high-school biology teacher who competes in mixed martial arts
to raise money for his school.
Another new entry, comedy "Seven Psychopaths," earned ninth
place, grossing $4.3 million from a medium-sized run in about
1,500 theaters. The film stars Colin Farrell and Woody Harrelson
in the story of a screenwriter who gets wrapped up in criminal
activity after his friends kidnap a gangster's dog.
The movie, which won an 89 percent positive rating on Rotten
Tomatoes, cost $15 million to make. It will expand to more
theaters in two weeks.
Warner Bros., a unit of Time Warner Inc, released
"Argo." "Taken 2" was distributed by News Corp's 20th
Century Fox studio. Summit Entertainment, owned by Lions Gate
Entertainment, released "Sinister."
Sony Corp's movie studio distributed "Hotel
Transylvania" and "Here Comes the Boom." CBS Films, a unit of
CBS Corp, released "Seven Psychopaths."