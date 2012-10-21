Fourth 'Paranormal Activity' scares off box office rivals

LOS ANGELES Oct 21 Haunted house movie
"Paranormal Activity 4" crept into the No. 1 spot on weekend box
office charts with $30.2 million in U.S. and Canadian ticket
sales, studio estimates released on Sunday showed.
The fourth installment in the low-budget horror series
chronicles the strange events that happen in a neighborhood
after a woman and her young child move in. The movie cost just
$5 million to make.
"Paranormal Activity" finished ahead of Iran hostage drama
"Argo," which collected $16.6 million at domestic theaters from
Friday through Sunday. Directed by and starring Ben Affleck, the
movie is based on the real-life rescue of U.S. government
employees from Iran in 1979.
Receipts for "Argo" dropped 15 percent from a week earlier.
The 3-D animated "Hotel Transylvania" captured third place
with $13.5 million, just ahead of spy thriller "Taken 2," which
grabbed $13.4 million.
"Taken 2" stars Liam Neeson as a former spy who is kidnapped
in Istanbul. "Taken 2" topped box office rankings the past two
weekends.
Paramount Studios, a unit of Viacom Inc, released
"Paranormal Activity 4." "Argo" was distributed by Warner Bros.,
a unit of Time Warner Inc. "Taken 2" was released by
20th Century Fox, a unit of News Corp.