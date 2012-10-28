Ben Affleck's 'Argo' beats Hanks in 'Cloud Atlas'

LOS ANGELES Oct 28 Acclaimed Iran hostage drama
"Argo" took home its first box office win over the weekend,
grabbing $12.4 million in ticket sales at U.S. and Canadian
theaters.
"Argo," directed by and starring Ben Affleck, came in ahead
of new sci-fi drama "Cloud Atlas," which was also edged out by
Halloween-themed animated film "Hotel Transylvania."
"Cloud Atlas," starring Tom Hanks and Halle Berry, earned
$9.4 million from Friday through Sunday, while "Hotel
Transylvania" earned $9.5 million, according to studio
estimates.
"Argo" moved up to the top spot after two weeks in second
place, helped by rave reviews from critics and audiences who
praised the story about a mission to rescue U.S. government
employees from Iran in 1979.
"Hotel Transylvania" features voice work by Adam Sandler and
Selena Gomez, and set a record for a September film opening in
the United States and Canada when it opened on Sept. 28, and has
performed solidly since its release.
In the family comedy, Frankenstein, the Invisible Man and
other monsters gather for a party at a high-end resort operated
by Dracula. Their celebration is disrupted when a boy discovers
the hotel and falls in love with Dracula's daughter but must
deal with her overprotective father.
"Cloud Atlas" has divided critics with six interweaving
stories that span from the 1840s to the future.
Warner Bros., a unit of Time Warner Inc, released
"Argo" and "Cloud Atlas." Sony Corp's movie studio
released "Hotel Transylvania."