Bond bounds back to top of box office in 'Skyfall'

LOS ANGELES Nov 11 The new James Bond movie
"Skyfall" dominated movie box offices with $87.8 million in
ticket sales in its U.S. and Canadian debut over the weekend for
the biggest Bond opening ever, according to studio estimates
released on Sunday.
"Skyfall," starring Daniel Craig as the famous super-spy,
finished ahead of last weekend's winner, family film "Wreck-It
Ralph." The animated Walt Disney Co movie about a
videogame character grabbed $33.1 million from Friday through
Sunday.
In third place, the Denzel Washington drama "Flight" earned
$15.1 million. The movie tells the story of an airline captain
who saves his plane from crashing but is accused of drinking
before the flight.
Sony Corp's movie studio released
"Skyfall." "Flight" was distributed by Paramount Pictures, a
unit of Viacom Inc.