UPDATE 1-James Bond soars to box office record with 'Skyfall'

* 23rd Bond film opens in US, Canada with $87.8 mln
* Global sales for 'Skyfall' top $518 mln
* Spielberg's 'Lincoln' takes $900,000 limited opening
By Chris Michaud and Lisa Richwine
Nov 11 James Bond can don the tuxedo and break
out the Dom Perignon after the super spy returned to theaters in
record fashion at the weekend, blowing away box office rivals
with $87.8 million in ticket sales for the U.S. and Canadian
debut of new movie "Skyfall" for the biggest opening in the
franchise's history.
The best North American opening for the 50-year-old Bond
franchise adds to a strong tally of $428.6 million for "Skyfall"
overseas. Globally, the movie starring Daniel Craig as 007 has
now earned $518.6 million since first hitting international
theaters on Oct. 26, distributor Sony Pictures said.
"Skyfall" handily beat Walt Disney Co animated movie
"Wreck-It Ralph," the story of a video game character who
destroys everything in his path. The family film that topped
last week's charts grabbed $33.1 million from Friday through
Sunday and slipped to second place.
Denzel Washington drama "Flight," about an airline captain
who saves a plane from crashing, pulled in $15.1 million to
finish third.
Bond's allure proved unbeatable in "Skyfall," the third
movie starring Craig and the first in four years. The last Bond
film, "Quantum of Solace" in 2008, opened with a then-record $68
million at North American (U.S. and Canadian) theaters.
"We've always been very bullish about the film, but I don't
think anyone expected the kind of stunning numbers that we've
seen," said Rory Bruer, president of worldwide distribution for
Sony Corp's Sony Pictures studio.
"How many pictures in just over two weeks have earned more
than half a billion already?" he told Reuters.
"We've seen huge openings in every country that it's opened
in. It's going to be one for the history books," Bruer added.
In the new movie, Judi Dench returns as Bond's supervisor,
"M." Bond travels between Istanbul, Shanghai and London as his
loyalty to M is tested, while MI6 comes under attack from an
unknown threat. Javier Bardem plays the villain Bond must stop.
Bond's return has been hailed by the critics as a triumph
for the 23-film franchise after a tepid response to "Quantum of
Solace." Ninety-two percent of "Skyfall" reviews on the Rotten
Tomatoes website were positive, and audiences polled by
CinemaScore awarded the film an "A" grade. The film has already
exceeded the "Quantum" lifetime box office total.
The $200 million movie was produced by MGM, Sony and Eon
Productions. Its release comes 50 years after the franchise
premiered with "Dr. No" in 1962, and the producers highlighted
the anniversary in the film's marketing. The 22 previous Bond
films have grossed $5 billion at box offices over five decades.
"Skyfall" was the only major new nationwide release this
weekend. Steven Spielberg's historical drama "Lincoln" opened in
11 theaters with sales of $900,000, or $81,818 per theater on
average. The movie which stars Daniel Day-Lewis as the 16th
president expands to 1,500 locations next Friday.
Rounding out the top five, Ben Affleck drama "Argo," about
the rescue of U.S. diplomats from Iran in 1979, finished in
fourth place with $6.7 million. In fifth place, Liam Neeson
hostage thriller "Taken 2" grabbed $4.0 million.
Sony Corp's movie studio released
"Skyfall." "Flight" was distributed by Paramount Pictures, a
unit of Viacom Inc. "Lincoln" was produced by
Dreamworks and released by Disney. Time Warner Inc's
Warner Bros. studio released "Argo." "Taken 2" was distributed
by 20th Century Fox, a unit of News Corp.