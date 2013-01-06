China's top securities regulator vows to punish "iron roosters" with no dividend payout
SHANGHAI, April 8 China's top securities regulator urged listed companies to reward investors with cash dividends, vowing to punish stingy "iron roosters."
Jan 6 The bloody "Texas Chainsaw 3D" buzzed past rivals at the weekend box office, generating a chart-topping $23 million in ticket sales at U.S. and Canadian movie theaters.
The movie revives a horror franchise that started four decades ago with the original 1974 film about a serial killer named Leatherface. The new movie picks up where that film ended, following a woman who inherits a family home.
The horror flick topped Quentin Tarantino Western "Django Unchained," the second place film from Friday through Sunday with $20 million. No. 3 movie "The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey" grabbed $17.5 million, according to studio estimates.
Lions Gate Entertainment released "Texas Chainsaw." The Weinstein Co. distributed "Django Unchained." "The Hobbit" was released by Warner Bros., a unit of Time Warner Inc.
SHANGHAI, April 8 China's top securities regulator urged listed companies to reward investors with cash dividends, vowing to punish stingy "iron roosters."
* Says to invest more than 1.3 billion yuan ($188.47 million)in research and engineering centre in China's Nanjing city by end-2020 ($1 = 6.8978 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Jake Spring and Brenda Goh; editing by Jason Neely)
CHICAGO/LOS ANGELES, April 7 To meet increasing demand for meat raised without certain antibiotics, top U.S. chicken company Tyson Foods Inc and rival producers are turning to sanitizing wipes, bacteria-reducing fog and even oregano to keep birds healthy.