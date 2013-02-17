New 'Die Hard' grabs biggest box office action

Feb 17 The fifth movie in the Bruce Willis "Die
Hard" franchise scored the biggest box office action over a U.S.
holiday weekend, beating out love story "Safe Haven", which came
in third.
"A Good Day to Die Hard," with Willis returning as the
tenacious wise-cracking hero John McClane, pulled in $25 million
at U.S. and Canadian theaters from Friday through Sunday,
according to studio estimates.
The tally was expected to top $35 million through Monday,
the Presidents' Day holiday in the United States.
"Die Hard" handily beat "Safe Haven," an adaptation of a
Nicholas Sparks novel that was aimed at luring couples around
Valentine's Day. The movie, starring Julianne Hough and Josh
Duhamel, pulled in $21.4 million over three days. Both films
opened on Thursday.
Last weekend's winner, Melissa McCarthy comedy "Identity
Thief," took second place with $23.4 million.
"A Good Day to Die Hard" was released by 20th Century Fox, a
unit of News Corp. Relativity Media distributed "Safe
Haven." "Identity Thief" was released by Universal Pictures, a
unit of Comcast Corp.