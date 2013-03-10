Disney's 'Oz' prequel scores box office gold

LOS ANGELES, March 10 Walt Disney Co's
"Oz the Great and Powerful" dominated movie theaters with an
estimated $80.3 million in U.S. and Canadian ticket sales during
the weekend, making it the biggest film debut of 2013.
"Oz" stars James Franco as a small-time magician who is
whisked to a magical land and mistaken for a wizard. The $200
million, effects-filled movie is a prequel to the 1939 Hollywood
classic "The Wizard of Oz."
In the No. 2 spot, adventure film "Jack the Giant Slayer"
earned $10 million during its second weekend in theaters,
according to studio estimates. Comedy "Identity Thief" starring
Melissa McCarthy took third place with $6.3 million.
Warner Bros., a unit of Time Warner Inc, released
"Jack the Giant Slayer." "Identity Thief" was distributed by
Universal Pictures, a unit of Comcast Corp.