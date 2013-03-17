版本:
Disney's 'Oz' keeps magic spell on movie box office

March 17 Walt Disney Co's "Oz the Great and Powerful" reigned over movie box offices in its second weekend, following up its strong debut a week earlier with $42.2 million at U.S. and Canadian theaters.

The "Wizard of Oz" prequel starring James Franco beat newcomer "The Call," a thriller about a 911 operator trying to save a kidnapped girl. The movie starring Halle Berry earned $17.1 million from Friday through Sunday, according to studio estimates.

"The Incredible Burt Wonderstone," a comedy featuring Steve Carrell and Jim Carrey as dueling Las Vegas magicians, finished the weekend in third place. It conjured up $10.3 million.

Sony Corp's movie studio released "The Call." "The Incredible Burt Wonderstone" was distributed by Warner Bros., a unit of Time Warner Inc.

