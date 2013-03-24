Cave-dwelling 'Croods' settle at top of US movie box office

UPDATE 1-Porsche-Piech clan to stay out of VW management - Porsche chairman
* Comments come after Ferdinand Piech sells Porsche SE stake (Adds further comments from full interview)
LOS ANGELES, March 24 Animated movie "The Croods," the story of a prehistoric family seeking a new home, debuted at the top of box office charts with $44.7 million in weekend ticket sales in the United States and Canada.
The 3D family film from "Shrek" and "Madagascar" creator Dreamworks Animation dethroned two-time champion "Oz the Great and Powerful," which slipped to third place. The Walt Disney Co prequel to "The Wizard of Oz" earned $22 million during its third weekend, according to studio estimates released on Sunday.
In between the two family films, thriller "Olympus Has Fallen" about a White House under terrorist attack took in $30.5 million from Friday through Sunday.
"The Croods" was produced by Dreamworks Animation and distributed by 20th Century Fox, a unit of News Corp. "Olympus Has Fallen" was released by privately held FilmDistrict.
* Comments come after Ferdinand Piech sells Porsche SE stake (Adds further comments from full interview)
VALLETTA, April 8 European Union states should continue reforming corporate rules to tackle tax avoidance, EU tax commissioner Pierre Moscovici told finance ministers on Saturday, as some smaller nations urged slower reform to avoid scaring away big corporations.
RIYADH, April 8 Saudi Arabia announced plans on Saturday to build a 334 sq km "entertainment city" south of the capital Riyadh, to feature sports, cultural and recreational facilities including a safari and a Six Flags theme park.