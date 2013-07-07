'Despicable' minions upset Depp's 'Lone Ranger' at box office

BRIEF-biOasis announces oversubscription of financing
* biOasis Technologies Inc - Private placement has been increased from up to $3.15 million to up to $4.1 million
July 7 The yellow minions of "Despicable Me 2" upstaged Johnny Depp in the big-budget Western "The Lone Ranger" to win the weekend box office race in the United States and Canada, according to studio estimates on Sunday.
The animated "Despicable Me 2," featuring the voice of Steve Carell, hauled in an estimated $82.5 million domestically from Friday through Sunday. The movie from Comcast Corp's Universal Pictures added another $60 million from Tuesday night through Thursday's U.S. Independence Day holiday, for a total of $142 million.
Walt Disney Co's "Lone Ranger," starring Depp as Tonto in a reboot of the classic radio and TV series, earned $29.4 million from Friday through Sunday, for a total of $48.9 million including Tuesday through Thursday sales.
In third place for the weekend, the female cop comedy "The Heat" from the 20th Century Fox studio pulled in $25 million at domestic theaters from Friday through Sunday.
* biOasis Technologies Inc - Private placement has been increased from up to $3.15 million to up to $4.1 million
(Recasts with Venezuela bonds, update prices) March 31 Venezuelan government bonds prices sank on Friday as tensions rose following the annulment of the country's legislature by the country's high court this week while the Mexican peso pulled back after a recent rally. The price on Venezuela's benchmark $4 billion bond maturing in September 2027 with a 9.25 percent coupon bid down $3.42, driving its yield up by 1.5 percentage points to its highest since last August, at near
March 31 Texas Roadhouse Inc agreed to pay $12 million to settle U.S. claims that the steakhouse chain refused to hire people age 40 and over to work as hosts, servers and bartenders.