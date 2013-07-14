版本:
'Despicable Me' minions top Sandler's 'Grown Ups 2' at box office

July 14 The mighty minions of "Despicable Me 2" fought off a challenge from Adam Sandler's new comedy sequel "Grown Ups 2" to top the weekend movie charts in the United States and Canada, according to studio estimates.

"Despicable Me 2," the animated hit featuring the crowd-pleasing yellow minions, rung up $44.8 million in ticket sales from Friday through Sunday in its second week in release to hold on to the top spot, despite a strong showing from "Grown Ups 2," which took in $42.5 million.

Big-budget thriller "Pacific Rim," an apocalyptic battle that pits towering monsters against giant, human-piloted robots, settled for a third-place finish with $38.3 million.

Sony Corp's movie studio distributed "Grown Ups 2." Universal Pictures, a unit of Comcast Corp, released "Despicable Me 2." Warner Bros., a unit of Time Warner Inc , distributed "Pacific Rim."
