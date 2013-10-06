Space thriller 'Gravity' soars with $55.6 mln debut

LOS ANGELES Oct 6 "Gravity," a 3D thriller
about two stranded astronauts floating through space, lifted off
with $55.6 million in ticket sales to win the weekly box office
race in the United States and Canada, according to studio
estimates on Sunday.
Last week's winner, the animated "Cloudy With a Chance of
Meatballs 2," dropped to second place with $21.5 million in
ticket sales from Friday through Sunday. "Runner Runner," a
thriller about the dark and murky world of online gambling,
finished third with $7.6 million.
In "Gravity," Sandra Bullock plays a novice astronaut and
engineer alongside George Clooney as mission commander. After an
accident caused by flying debris, the two are sent floating into
space with depleting oxygen and little chance of returning to
Earth.
"Cloudy 2" features the voices of Bill Hader and Anna Faris
as characters in a world where fruit, vegetables and
cheeseburgers have come to life as food/animal hybrids called
"foodimals."
"Runner Runner" stars Justin Timberlake as a graduate
student who goes to Costa Rica to confront an online gambling
tycoon played by Ben Affleck.
Warner Bros., a unit of Time Warner Inc, released
"Gravity." "Runner Runner" was distributed by 20th Century Fox,
a unit of 21st Century Fox. "Cloudy 2" was released by
Sony Corp's movie studio.