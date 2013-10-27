版本:
'Bad Grandpa' tops Sandra Bullock at North American box office

LOS ANGELES/NEW YORK Oct 27 Irreverent comedy "Bad Grandpa" knocked Sandra Bullock's 3D space thriller "Gravity" from the top of the weekend box office charts in the United States and Canada, kicking off with $32 million in ticket sales over its first three days.

"Bad Grandpa" stars "Jackass" comedian Johnny Knoxville in the story of an 86-year-old man who travels across the United States with his 8-year-old grandson. It follows the success of three earlier "Jackass" films about a group of death-defying pranksters.

After three weeks in first place, "Gravity" slipped to the No. 2 slot with $20.3 million in domestic ticket sales, according to studio estimates on Sunday. The movie stars Bullock and George Clooney as astronauts stranded in space.

Somali pirate drama "Captain Phillips," starring Tom Hanks, finished in third place, collecting $11.8 million.

Paramount Pictures, a unit of Viacom Inc, released "Bad Grandpa." "Gravity" was distributed by Warner Bros., a unit of Time Warner Inc. Sony Corp's movie studio released "Captain Phillips."
