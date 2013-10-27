'Bad Grandpa' tops Sandra Bullock at North American box office

LOS ANGELES/NEW YORK Oct 27 Irreverent comedy
"Bad Grandpa" knocked Sandra Bullock's 3D space thriller
"Gravity" from the top of the weekend box office charts in the
United States and Canada, kicking off with $32 million in ticket
sales over its first three days.
"Bad Grandpa" stars "Jackass" comedian Johnny Knoxville in
the story of an 86-year-old man who travels across the United
States with his 8-year-old grandson. It follows the success of
three earlier "Jackass" films about a group of death-defying
pranksters.
After three weeks in first place, "Gravity" slipped to the
No. 2 slot with $20.3 million in domestic ticket sales,
according to studio estimates on Sunday. The movie stars Bullock
and George Clooney as astronauts stranded in space.
Somali pirate drama "Captain Phillips," starring Tom Hanks,
finished in third place, collecting $11.8 million.
Paramount Pictures, a unit of Viacom Inc, released
"Bad Grandpa." "Gravity" was distributed by Warner Bros., a unit
of Time Warner Inc. Sony Corp's movie studio
released "Captain Phillips."